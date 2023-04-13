Scappaticci ‘left secret file of life as Stakeknife spy with solicitor’

Freddie Scappaticci may have left a dossier containing details of his life as a spy and head of the IRA’s ‘nutting squad’.

Former hunger striker Gerard Hodgins, who spent six years in prison after being entrapped by the military agent, said it “would be brilliant” if he had left a detailed account of his double life with a trusted conduit, to be published in the event of his death.

The conviction of Hodgins, former Sinn Fein publicity director Danny Morrison and three others for the abduction of IRA man Sandy Lynch was overturned on appeal in 2002.

However, in an unusual step, the court refused to reveal the reasons why, and all were later awarded significant sums in compensation.

The reason for the court’s decision would become clear a year later when the informer known as ‘Stakeknife’ was outed in the media as Freddie Scappaticci, known locally as ‘Scap’.

He immediately left for England, where it was said a party was thrown for him by his military handlers.

However, he returned days later, attending a meeting with IRA army council members.

He later gave a press conference to deny he was a double agent, but within weeks he had vanished from his home in the Riverdale area of west Belfast.

He lived under an assumed identity until his death, a High Court injunction preventing the media from revealing details of his whereabouts.

Sandy Lynch was abducted on January 5, 1990, and taken to a house in Andersonstown in west Belfast after suspicions he was an informer were raised.

In an upstairs room, Lynch was stripped, blindfolded, tied to a chair and questioned.

Estate agent Joseph Fenton had gone through a similar interrogation at the hands of Scappaticci a year previously before being shot dead, with his body dumped in an alleyway.

Lynch was interrogated by Scappaticci and fellow ‘spy-catcher’ John Joe Magee.

An anti-bugging machine Scappaticci had brought with him went off, indicating the presence of a listening device.

After Lynch was stripped and searched, no such device was found, but the machine still detected a bug.

Scappaticci knew he was not bugged but realised he must have been in the presence of another informer, so he quickly declared the device faulty.

During the Hodgins appeal, it was revealed three Public Protection Immunity certificates had been issued in the case.

One was to protect Scappaticci and one Magee, who died in 2001. The identity of the third person remains unknown.

After a day of interrogation that included torture, Lynch broke in the early hours of a Saturday morning and confessed to having worked for the RUC’s Special Branch.

He was handed a tape recorder to make a confession.

This was Scappaticci’s modus operandi. He would tell his victims that if they confessed, they would be freed. In reality, they were already as good as dead.

Lynch, however, saw an opportunity to talk his way out of captivity, providing information on an attempt to set up two senior republicans.

He told Scappaticci and Magee about an incident two months earlier in which a police officer was shot after arriving at a house, unaware that another undercover outfit was staking out the property.

Officer Ian Johnson was killed in the friendly fire incident, but his colleagues blamed two IRA men for creating confusion and asked Lynch to help set them up.

Lynch knew the IRA could use the story for propaganda. He also knew that to do that, they needed him alive.

Morrison always maintained his role was to arrange a press conference with Lynch.

Within minutes of his entering the house in Andersonstown, police swooped.

Lynch was rescued and everyone in the property arrested. Scappaticci and Magee had left by this point.

Hodgins has claimed he was “collateral damage” and the operation was designed to get Morrison “out of the way”.

Morrison was sentenced to eight years in prison, being released in 1995.

Hodgins was sentenced to 12 years, of which he served six.

He said: “I have no tears for him [Scappaticci] passing. I don’t gloat over his passing either.

“If anything, I’m sad that any opportunities for him to be further investigated and his British intelligence deeds to be uncovered are now lost.”

Victims’ families have said Scappaticci showed up at their doors and played recordings of their loved ones’ final words, taking sick satisfaction from the power he wielded over them.

They hoped Operation Kenova, a multimillion-pound probe into the activities of Stakeknife, would bring about convictions and, in some cases, vindication for loved ones who were accused of being informers.

Hodgins said: “The only good thing that might come of his death is that about 15 years ago, I and others were told that Freddie had left a dossier of everything he had been involved in with a solicitor, someone he trusted, to be published in the eventuality of him dying, to get it all out there. Now that would be brilliant.

“He is dead. We know much of his life was shrouded in mystery. His death is no different”.

It is not known when Scappaticci died or what killed him. His funeral is believed to have been held in secret.

Operation Kenova chief Jon Boutcher said he was “made aware last week of the passing of Frederick Scappaticci”.

He added: “We are working through the implications of his death with regards to our ongoing casework, which will be progressed in consultation with victims, bereaved families, advocacy support groups and a range of statutory and non-statutory partners.

Hodgins said: “His death is a great convenience for the British government and the former republican leadership.

“They have a convergence of interests now because they don’t want it revealed just how high up the infiltration went.”

