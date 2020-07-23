Saoirse McHugh quits Green party describing Programme for Government as 'terrible document'

Former Green Party election candidate Saoirse McHugh has announced her decision to leave the party.

Ms McHugh said the said the Programme for Government is a "terrible document" and that the membership were told it contained things it didn’t.

In a statement shared on Twitter this morning, she said the coalition government will do "massive damage to the idea of environmentalism by linking it with socially regressive policies."

Ms McHugh, who came to national prominence after she ran in the European elections in 2019, said she doesn't believe that the pathway to a "just and free society lies in electoral politics" and that she no longer sees the Greens as a party that is paving the way forward for climate justice.

Thread on leaving the greens:

I have left the Green Party. I doubt thatâs a surprise to most people.

The reasons I have left are obvious, I joined the greens with the hope of furthering the cause of climate justice..1/ — Saoirse McHugh (@saoirse_mchugh) July 23, 2020

She said that she "couldn’t stomach" remaining in the Green party.

"Only by viscerally improving peoples lives will support for climate action be ensured. Our problems in housing, tax avoidance, healthcare, agriculture etc are inextricably linked with and reinforce environmental breakdown and because of this solutions must be mutual," Ms McHugh said.

She added that she hopes a new affiliate group, Just Transition Greens, "break off and form an actual eco socialist party."

Her decision to quit the party comes as the results of its leadership contest between Eamon Ryan and Catherine Martin are expected to be announced this evening.

