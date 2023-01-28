Sacrifice the donor to save the career: Paschal Donohoe employs Mary Lou’s tactics on benefactor

Paschal Donohoe says a businessman friend paying for his posters to be put up was a contribution to his party, not to him.

Mary Lou McDonald states that a donation she received from a businessman friend was a donation to her party. Both have a complex interpretation of the law.

The Sinn Féin leader has been fighting a futile battle to try to widen the circle of accountability for the regrettable creation of Jonathan Dowdall as a political phenomenon.

Anyone observing events at the Special Criminal Court for the past 13 weeks will have noticed the “former Sinn Féin councillor” as the star witness in the prosecution of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch for the infamous Regency Hotel murder of gangster David Byrne.

In the early stages of the trial, as troubling references to Sinn Féin emerged in evidence, the political parties held back, not wanting to be seen to comment on an ongoing case. But as the case reaching its conclusion coincided with the Paschal Donohoe poster palaver, where Sinn Féin was driving on, the gloves came off.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was unleashed as McDonald presented him with the opportunity as he brought up her own signed declaration showing Dowdall gave her a €1,000 cheque in 2011.

“Her declarations show she received a personal donation of €1,000 from her friend, gangland criminal and Navan Road torturer, Jonathan Dowdall. Members of the deputy’s party, who are around her, have claimed that was a donation to her party. That requires Deputy McDonald to decide which it was and to make an amendment to her own declarations, just as the minister, Deputy Donohoe, has done,” he said in the Dáil.

Actually, at this stage, any of McDonald’s colleagues making this claim have U-turned on the airwaves. The Taoiseach’s statement in the Dáil released the self-imposed shackles in RTÉ for covering the issue.

McDonald remains the only figure in her party who hasn’t corrected the record about the donation being to her.

“The donation was made to the Dublin Central constituency. I mean, it was reported as per the rules and regulations of Sipo, and it would have been spent on legitimate political expenses and probably election expenses.

"And just remember, at the time, it was a perfectly legal, legitimate contribution,” she said on Newstalk’s On the Record on the weekend of her party’s Árd Fheis in November.

Once Dowdall became toxic, McDonald ditched “her friend, gangland criminal and Navan Road torturer”, but the record of the cheque is a legacy she can’t shake off.

The irony is Dowdall’s donation would never have been known about if it had been given to Sinn Féin, rather than McDonald, as donations to individual politicians above €1,000 do have to be declared, but donations to parties only have to be disclosed if they hit €1,500.

Donohoe is certainly aware of the donation thresholds. The Fine Gael TD was also falling back on the party donation excuse this week.

His friend Michael Stone paid for his posters to be erected during the 2016 and 2020 general elections, either out of his own pocket or through his company, Designer Group. Indeed, one of those contributions exceeded the allowable corporate donations limits.

The Public Expenditure Minister admits this breach of the legislation. Donohoe says the donations went to Fine Gael in Dublin Central, although he was clearly the beneficiary. He also admits a breach by not declaring these costs as expenses during both elections.

Donohoe’s case will now go to the State ethics watchdog, the Standards In Public Office Commission (Sipo), to examine his breaches and determine if he broke the law in other ways. Sipo will have to decide if these were indeed donations to the party or the politician, as well as determining if the figures stack up.

The guidelines issued at the 2020 general election are informative as they say “it is the candidate who is required to comply with the requirements of the Act regarding the recording and disclosure of donations”.

“Candidates should know the name...date on which donation was received, whether the donation was requested and whether a receipt was issued in respect of the donation.”

Donohoe is saying that up until 10 days ago he didn’t know the full extent of Stone’s assistance to him, let alone have a record of the details.

The Sipo guidelines also say where a donation is made through someone acting for the candidate it’s a donation to the candidate, unless there’s a written record showing it was passed to the party.

Again, once Stone became too heavy, he was dropped. He took the fall for the donations debacle and resigned from two State boards. Donohoe hasn’t disowned him, but the scalp helped to ease the pressure on the minister. This is politics.