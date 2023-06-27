Ryan Tubridy will no longer chair JFK event involving Tánaiste Micheál Martin

RTE staff pictured taking part in a protest outside the broadcasters HQ in relation to payments . Picture; Gerry Mooney

Embattled RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy will no longer be hosting an event on Wednesday involving Tánaiste Micheál Martin amid the RTÉ payments controversy.

Mr Tubridy was due to MC an event in the EPIC museum on Wednesday in association with the Department of Foreign Affairs.

He was due to chair a panel discussion featuring Tánaiste Micheál Martin on the 60th anniversary of former US President John F Kennedy’s visit to Ireland.

Independent.ie understands he will now no longer be hosting the event and Dearbhail McDonald will instead take over.

The panel is due to kick off at 1.30pm, which is the time that the Oireachtas Media Committee meeting with RTÉ executives is due to begin.

As well as Mr Martin, the US Ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin, Governor of Massachusetts State Maura T Healey and Stephen Kennedy Smith, son of former US Ambassador Jean Kennedy Smith, and grand-nephew of President Kennedy, will be on the panel.

Mr Tubridy has written a book about JFK’s four-day visit to Ireland in 1963.

The organisers for the event told Independent.ie when asked about Mr Tubridy no longer hosting the event: “I’m afraid I don’t have any further information in relation to the change in moderator.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs and the EPIC Museum did not respond to queries relating to how much Mr Tubridy was due to be paid at time of publishing.

An invitation from the department to journalists for the event said the exhibition was “developed in collaboration with the John F Kennedy Library Foundation and supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs”.

Mr Tubridy did not host his radio show last Friday and RTÉ has also taken him off air this week.

Two Oireachtas committees have invited RTÉ executives to appear before them this week to be questioned about the details of the payments made to the presenter which were not declared to the Oireachtas or the public.