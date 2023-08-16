Ryan Tubridy in talks to return to air on salary of less than €200,000

Ryan Tubridy is in talks over a return to the airwaves

Ryan Tubridy is in negotiations with RTÉ on a new contract which would see him to continue presenting his radio show for a salary of less than €200,000.

Mr Tubridy is also prepared to pay back the controversial €150,000 payment he received from RTÉ as part of a deal by the public service broadcaster to underwrite a previous commercial arrangement with Renault.

The new contract, which is still being negotiated, would see Mr Tubridy return to the airwaves.

Following the publication of the Grant Thronton review of his pay between 2017 and 2019, Mr Tubridy reaffirmed his commitment to publish any future contracts with RTÉ.

The deal has not been completed and talks are on-going but it is clear both Mr Tubridy and RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst are eager for the former Late Late Show host to return to the radio.

However, with negotiations nearing an end, Mr Tubridy and RTÉ have become engulfed in a new spat over the radio host’s earnings in 2020 and 2021.

RTÉ has called on Mr Tubridy to clarify a comment he made after the publication of the Grant Thronton audit which looked at his pay between 2017 and 2019.

In a statement, Mr Tubridy said: “It is also clear that my actual income from RTE in 2020 and 2021 matches what was originally published as my earnings for those years and RTÉ has not yet published its top 10 earner details for 2022.”

In response, RTÉ said: “Regarding Ryan Tubridy's comments in his statement today, RTÉ is currently seeking clarification as to their meaning.”

“For clarity, RTÉ published details of Ryan Tubridy's earnings for 2022 in the RTÉ Board statement of 22nd June,” it added.

The figures published in June suggested Mr Tubridy was paid €466,250 in 2020 when in fact he was paid an additional €56,250. The figures published in 2021 was €440,000 which excluded €75,000 he received linked to his commercial arrangement with Renault.

A spokesperson for Mr Tubridy said this evening that he stands over his original statement.

It is understood, Mr Tubridy’s comments relate to a section of the Grant Thornton report which shows RTÉ’s payroll system recorded the same payment amount for the presenter as those published in 2020 and 2021. Mr Tubridy’s team believe this shows he had not received the additional income linked to the Renault deal during those years and the money was rather paid at a later date. The Grant Thornton report said “no issues were identified” when comparing the original published payments to Mr Tubridy and those logged in RTÉ’s payroll system

The Grant Thornton report found Mr Tubridy was unaware of the decision to adjust his salary when it was publicised by RTÉ for the years 2017 to 2019.

Meanwhile, further Oireachtas committee showdowns loom as the entire RTÉ board will now be invited to appear before the Media Committee before the Dáil summer break ends.

Chair of the committee, Niamh Smyth, will seek to invite the rest of the RTÉ board before the Media Committee as TDs have already heard from the current chair, Siún Ní Raghallaigh and former chair Moya Doherty.

And chair of the powerful Public Accounts Committee, Brian Stanley, has said former director general Dee Forbes, former finance boss Breda O’Keefe, current CFO Richard Collins, director of content Jim Jennings and the auditor from Deloitte overseeing RTÉ accounts also need to come in.

Because TDs are currently on their summer holidays, committee members will have to hold a virtual meeting to agree to invite the board.

The RTÉ board will then have 14 days to prepare for any Oireachtas hearing.



“The overarching theme in all of this has been a lack of transparency with the board, a lack of communication with the board, no working relationship between the RTÉ executive and the board,” Ms Smyth said.

Ms Smyth said the RTÉ board is the “one piece of the jigsaw” which has been the “constant” throughout the controversy.

She said the RTÉ board were not able to fulfil their duties of oversight because of the “culture of secrecy, working in silos” in the executive.

“There seems to have been a lack of any respect towards the board from the executive,” she said.

Ms Smyth said that Ms Ní Raghallaigh was only recently appointed as chair and the issues that led to the payments controversy took place before she took over.



“I would be encouraging for the board to be given the opportunity to come before the committee collectively,” she said.

Members of the RTÉ board include: deputy chair Ian Kehoe, journalist; director of The Ark theatre Aideen Howard; RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst; Dr PJ Matthews of UCD; Anne O’Leary, chair of the audit and risk committee; RTÉ journalist Robert Shortt; tech entrepreneur Connor Murphy; barrister Susan Ahern; executive adviser and Web Summit co-founder Daire Hickey; producer David Harvey and MIT lecturer Jonathan Ruane.

“We actually need to hear from the board that have been there throughout all of this,” Ms Smyth said.

“Ian Kehoe, I understand is the deputy chair of the board of RTÉ and he hasn’t had an opportunity to come before us and I think that would be most useful and helpful to the committee.”

Meanwhile, Mr Stanley said Ms Forbes, Ms O’Keeffe, Mr Collins, Mr Jennings and the auditor from Deloitte who worked on RTÉ’s accounts need to come before the Public Accounts Committee.

“As the Grant Thornton auditor concludes, ‘in my opinion, the logic of the adjustments was not sound’ accountancy practice. This should never have happened,” Mr Stanley said.

“Where was the director general, Dee Forbes, during this? What was the role of director of content, Jim Jennings, during this negotiation? Why did Deloitte not put a halt to this?”