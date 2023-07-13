Ryan Tubridy grilling at PAC breaks Oireachtas TV streaming records

Ryan Tubridy gives evidence to the Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday. Photo: PA

The unprecedented Public Accounts Committee (PAC) grilling of Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly over the RTÉ payments scandal broke online streaming records for Oireachtas TV.

New figures show there was more than nine million streaming minutes during the lengthy hearing on Tuesday morning.

Streaming figures Mr Tubridy and Mr Kelly’s appearance before PAC were significantly higher than those for the Dáil addresses by US President Joe Biden and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Figures from the Houses of the Oireachtas show public interest in the long running RTÉ controversy has grown steadily over recent weeks.

There was 900,070 streaming minutes for the first appearance by the RTÉ executive and board before the Oireachtas Media Committee on June 28.

The following day there was 1,197,193 streaming minutes on Oireachtas TV when the same group appeared before the PAC.

When RTÉ executives returned to the Media Committee last week there was 1,799,070 minutes.

However, on Tuesday for Tubridy’s appearance before PAC the figures hit a massive 9,007,810 minutes.

Meanwhile, there was 261,944 minutes of streaming on Oireachtas TV for Mr Biden’s address and 384,108 minutes for Zelensy’s Dáil speech in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

There was 445,078 minutes of streaming for Budget Day last September.