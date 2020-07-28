Ryan denies ministers' phantom pay cut 'tokenistic'

GREEN Party leader Eamon Ryan said he did not know how ministerial salaries compared with those of the last government when the Cabinet made a decision to hand back 10pc of their pay.

But he denied the move was tokenistic despite it leaving some ministers and the Taoiseach better off than their predecessors.

Mr Ryan, the Minister for Climate Action and Transport, said he was “broadly” aware of the figures involved, chiefly that the 10pc cut collectively would result in around €600,000 being returned to the State.

But when asked if he knew that would leave some ministers still earning more than the members of the last Cabinet, he indicated that he did not.

“Those finer details of what exactly each TD or each Minister’s pay is, no, I wasn’t aware of that but the basic concept of you give back 10pc, that’s fairly easy to understand and it’s something we agreed to.”

The Government has come under fire for imposing ‘phantom’ pay cuts on ministers which are based on salaries newly enhanced by increases that were frozen during the recession and then waived by the last government when they were due to be applied.

The move has fallen flat as a way of deflecting from the controversy over the decision to vote for extra pay increases for three new super-junior ministers.

But Mr Ryan defended the decision. “The previous government had a scheme where they gave back 10pc of their salary and this government yesterday decided to do the same,” he said.

“It’s the first time I’ve been asked to do it and I was happy to do it. It is giving back the money and it’s the correct thing to do. It’s not tokenistic, it’s very real and it’s just a statement by the Cabinet recognising that we are in difficult times.

“I think it adds up to about a €600,000 reduction in what otherwise would be paid so that’s very real.”

He said he realised that it was only a small gesture in the context of the budget the government had to work with but said it was the right thing to do.

“The previous Taoiseach had done something similar and his [the current Taoiseach] salary will be 10pc lower than it would have been because he’s giving it back and that’s as real as you can get.”

The Minister also played down talk of tensions within the coalition following comments by Tanaiste Leo Varadkar at the weekend.

“It’s a bit rich,” he said. “My sense is that the government is working well together.

“It’s a tough time, it’s not an easy time to be in government, but we worked really well together the first three weeks to put together the economic stimulus.”

He said they had also worked well on the back to school plans and green list travel arrangements.

“My experience is that we are working well together and we support each other and I think you need that in tough times because it isn’t easy, but I think it’s time to roll up our sleeves and get to work.”

