Ryan defends appointing former adviser and ex-Green candidate to body without open competition

Eamon Ryan has argued that he and his department were “well-placed” to make appointments, including of his former adviser and an ex-Green Party candidate, to the Climate Change Advisory Council without an open competition.

The Environment Minister has, through his spokesperson, defended the appointment of Professor Morgan D Bazilian, his adviser when he last served in Cabinet over a decade ago, and Dr Cara Augustenborg, who ran unsuccessfully for the Greens in the 2014 local elections, to the €10,000-a-year roles on the council last month without a formal appointments process.

The legislation underpinning the organisation – the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Act 2021 – does not contain a provision requiring any formal public appointment process in making such appointments.

However, the Oireachtas Climate Action Committee last year recommended that appointments to the council “should be through an open, competitive and transparent process” and that the “ultimate appointment is made by the minister”.

Mr Ryan is now facing calls from the opposition to appear before TDs and Senators on the committee, as Taoiseach Micheál Martin was forced to defend him in the Dáil earlier after criticism from Sinn Féin.

“The criteria for appointments of members to the Climate Change Advisory Council were first set out in the original 2015 Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Act. It did not include a formal appointment process for members of the council,” Mr Ryan’s spokesperson said last night.

“There are many public appointments that don’t go through the Public Appointments Service and Minister Ryan believed that he and his department were well placed to nominate individuals who would bring a broader and balanced set of skills and experience to the council.

“All nominees must be approved by the Cabinet and must have knowledge or expertise in a relevant area such as climate science, energy policy, agricultural policy or biodiversity and eco-system services.”

Sinn Féin TDs Darren O’Rourke and Reáda Cronin, along with Senator Lynn Boylan, have written to Oireachtas Climate Action Committee chair, Green Party TD Brian Leddin, requesting that the committee write to Mr Ryan asking him to appear before them to explain the matter.

“While nobody is in any way questioning the expertise or the skills of any member of the CCAC, we feel there has been a complete lack of transparency regarding the appointments to date,” their letter states.

“We are entering a period whereby big decisions will have to be made regarding climate action. It is… also critical that the public can have full confidence that the selection of the members of the CCAC who are in receipt of public money was carried out in a fair, open and transparent manner.

“Many members of this committee put forward amendments regarding the need for a public appointments process but they were rejected by the minister. We feel the minister should now make a statement as to why he chose to ignore the committee’s recommendations, amendments from the opposition and the Government’s own guidelines on appointments to state boards.”

Committee member People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith said she will seek to discuss the appointments at the next meeting. “This committee must ask some serious questions about these appointments,” she wrote in an email to the committee. Mr Leddin said correspondence will be discussed at the next meeting.

Defending the appointments in the Dáil yesterday, Mr Martin said: “It’s wrong to impugn the two individuals concerned, they’re people of considerable expertise in the field.”