The Government is set to remove visa entitlements of Russian and Belarusian travellers coming to Ireland from the UK.

Under an existing arrangement, Russians and Belarusians traveling from the UK to Ireland would not have to apply for visa when entering this country.

However, with Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine entering its eight month, the Government is removing travel entitlements for his citizens and those of Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

The Short Stay Visa Waiver Programme currently allows people from various countries, including Russians and Belarusians, to enter Ireland without a visa if they are coming directly from the UK.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee will bring a memo to Cabinet tomorrow setting out the decision to strip Russians and Belarusians of visa entitlements.

The move will mean anyone travelling from those countries will have apply for short term visas prior to arriving in Ireland.

The Government will also formally agree to support the EU position that passports issued by Russia to people living in occupied areas of Ukraine and Georgia will not be recognised.

Ireland has signed up to long list of restrictions and sanctions on Russians since the onset of the war in Ukraine.

The war has caused an unprecedented refugee crisis with the Government last weekend admitting it has run out of beds for people fleeing the war-torn region.