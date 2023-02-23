Russian politicians urged to ‘find the courage’ to oppose war in Ukraine by Ceann Comhairle

RUSSIAN legislators were today urged in the Dáil to “find the courage” to oppose the brutal Russian war in Ukraine.

The call came from Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl as the Dáil marked the first anniversary of Putin’s invasion of his neighbour with a minute’s silence.

Deputies on all sides stood in silent reverence for the many victims of the savage Russian aggression, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives. The exact anniversary falls in the early hours of tomorrow, Friday 24 February, but the Dáil will not be sitting.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl said: “I would appeal to members of the Duma (the Russian parliament) – 450 of them.

“There must be some of them with some integrity and some sense of morality.

“I ask them to speak out and name the reality of what is being done, ostensibly in the name of the Russian people.”

He said he had last Friday laid a wreath at the atomic bomb memorial in Hiroshima, Japan, on behalf of the 160 members of Dáil Éireann.

“As we mark the first anniversary of Russia's unlawful and brutal war, we remember and stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” the Chair of the Dáil said as the Ukrainian Ambassador, Larysa Gerasko, looked on from the distinguished visitors’ gallery.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl added: “We acknowledge the generosity of the Irish people and their kindness and welcoming spirit in having almost 77,000 Ukrainian displaced people in our country at this present time.” He then asked colleagues to rise in respectful silence for the victims of “this unjustified war” and in support of those who are “courageously defending the values which we all cherish.” Tánaiste Micheál Martin told the Ceann Comhairle in response: “Thank you for your reminding us of the horrors of nuclear war, and for your comments in relation to the terrible war being waged upon the people of Ukraine as a result of the illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.”