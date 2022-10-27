Russian ambassador says State would be getting involved in war in Ukraine ‘in a direct way’ by assisting landmines clearance

The Russian ambassador to Ireland has said the State would be getting involved in the war in Ukraine “in a direct way” by helping Ukraine clear its land of mines.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said Ireland may provide training to Ukraine to remove “many thousands” of landmines across the country as part of an EU mission.

Russian ambassador Yuriy Filatov said if Ireland was to get involved in this mission, it would be getting involved in the war in a “direct way”.

“There is no way around the fact that by engaging with Ukrainian military, be it on mines or otherwise, Ireland would clearly be involved in the ongoing conflict in a direct way,” he said in a statement.

“Training in demining is not entirely defensive and peaceful activity – as any military expert would confirm, this process involves learning the process of laying mines as well.”

Ambassador Filatov said there is “no ambiguity” that Ireland is “not neutral” when it comes to the war in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil, Ukraine wants help with demining because “it is a real problem for them”.

He added that “we know armies like Russia would leave stuff behind where kids will have their legs amputated” when they step on mines.

“I think we should train Ukrainians if its to seek help on that aspect,” he said.

Mr Filatov also took issue with Mr Martin’s remarks, saying the “Russian military is not engaged in any activities that would intentionally hurt civilians”.

This is despite Russia invading Ukraine under the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin and bombing vital infrastructure, including hospitals.

Mr Filatov then accused Ukraine of “remotely mining” Donetsk, in which Russia held a referendum where 99pc of people said they wanted to reunite with Russia.

The referenda are not recognised by the EU, with Minister Coveney calling them a “sham”.

Ambassador Filatov said the Ukrainian military is blowing the legs off its own citizens, including children.

“We reject any assertion that the Russian armed forces, as Micheál Martin put it, “would leave stuff behind where kids will have their legs amputated”,” he said.