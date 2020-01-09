Rural TDs threaten no confidence motion in Harris as general election tensions heighten

Health Minister Simon Harris has said the country is at “point where an election becomes inevitable pretty quickly” after Rural Independent TDs threatened to put down a motion of no confidence in him.

Independent TDs Michael Healy-Rae and Mattie McGrath confirmed this morning that they will support a motion of no confidence that Independent deputy Michael Collins will look to table when the Dáil returns next week.

The earliest the motion can be debated is February 5 when the Rural Independent Group has private members’ time in the Dáil. The minority government may not have the numbers to win the vote which means the government would likely fall and an election would follow.

Speaking after the threat was made, Mr Harris said: “I do think we are arriving at a point where an election becomes inevitable pretty quickly.”

The Minister said the election debate now centres on whether to have the vote within the next four weeks or within the next 14 weeks.

Mr Harris also criticised Fianna Fail leader’s assertion that his party would not support Fine Gael in confidence motions.

“If you actually look at the confidence and supply agreement it says the main opposition party would support or abstain in crucial votes . The leader of the opposing said he has no intention of supporting - that’s his view and he is perfectly entitled to hold that view,” he added.

Junior Health minister Finian McGrath accused the Rural Independents of “political game-playing”.

He warned that 56,000 pensioners over 70 waiting on medical cards and the legislation for that has not yet been passed.

He claimed “if they are turning their backs on those senior citizens, that's their problem, but it's only political game playing”.

“We all know there's going to be election in 2020, let's have it after Easter, but let us finish the job. I want to finish my job”.

He said he has a Disabilities Bill he wants to pass and wants to get the Cystic Fibrosis unit at Beaumont Hospital “over the line”.

“I’d say to people, cop on to themselves, we need to focus on the job.

“We also have a Northern Executive we're trying to get up and running.

“We're also trying to finalise Brexit so I'd ask them to stop their political game-playing”.

Meanwhile, Mr Healy-Rae called on Mr Martin and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to bring the matter to a head by agreeing to have the election in the first or second of February when they meet later on Thursday to discuss the future of the confidence and supply deal.

Mr Martin is refusing Mr Varadkar’s request to support the government in Dáil votes because of the tight numbers raising the prospect that the agreement that has held for nearly four years will collapse.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Today with Seán O’Rourke, Mr Healy-Rae said: “The issue is do the people want an election now or not, they want it now.”

He said it was time to let the people have their say and believed that it should be held in the first or second week of February. He said the government was “like a car going down the hill with four bald tires and no brakes”.

“Let the people decide who they want to run the country,” he said. “This is the people’s time to have their say and I believe the people want that chance and opportunity now.”

Speaking on the same programme, Mr McGrath said he “certainly will” back the motion of no confidence in Mr Harris.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland earlier Mr Collins said he believes there is support for the motion if it comes before the Dáil.

He said there is an "unprecedented crisis" in the health care system and said that "someone must be held accountable".

The country could be on the verge of an early general election as political tensions heighten ahead of the highly anticipated meeting between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

With the two leaders preparing to discuss the timing of the election, senior figures in both parties were suggesting it was time to dissolve the Dáil and allow the electorate to decide on the next Government.

There is also a growing belief within Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil that voters are ready for a general election with February 7 and 14 being speculated as possible dates for a vote.

Last night, senior Fine Gael sources, including Cabinet members, were still raising concerns about how the Government could continue with the current Dáil numbers after Mr Martin categorically ruled out supporting the Fine Gael-led administration in confidence votes.

Warnings

Meanwhile, a senior Fianna Fáil source said "all the mood music" pointed towards the country going to the polls in the coming weeks, but added: "God himself only knows what Leo is thinking."

Another senior party figure said Mr Martin's media interviews showed the Fianna Fáil leader had "started the campaign". However, there were warnings tomorrow's meeting could be a "damp squib" and the election talks may drag into the coming weeks.

Mr Varadkar and Mr Martin are due to meet tomorrow evening to hold their first official meeting to discuss the election date.

The two leaders set out their priorities for extending the Dáil term in letters sent to each other before Christmas.

The Taoiseach suggested he was open to agreeing to Mr Martin's proposal to dissolve the Dáil before the Easter recess if the Fianna Fáil leader agreed to his priorities and assured the Government of his party's support in confidence votes.

Mr Martin has said there is "no question" of his party supporting the Government in confidence votes.

Ahead of the talks, a senior Fine Gael source said they believed the country could go to the polls on Friday, February 7. Other party sources suggested Valentine's Day, February 14 - the same day the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis is due to begin - as a possible election date.

Fine Gael candidates have also been contacted by the party's regional organisers in recent days and told to be prepared for a general election next month with February 7 or 14 given as possible dates.

Meanwhile, a senior Fianna Fáil TD said Mr Varadkar made unreasonable demands of Mr Martin by requesting his support on certain Dáil votes and to agree a new approach to the Local Property Tax (LPT).

"He'll be told he's getting no property tax deal. He's been dodging it for the past two years and now they want us to get under the bus with them. No way," the senior TD said.

They said the controversy over the now-postponed plans to commemorate the Royal Irish Constabulary and the Dublin Metropolitan Police had caused damage to Fine Gael with voters.

"I am dying for it [an election]," the frontbench Fianna Fáil TD said.

"We've a chance of beating them now. If we had it in April or May I wouldn't be able to tell you."

