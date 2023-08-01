RTÉ TV licence revenue loss close to €3m due to ‘hidden payments’ scandal

RTÉ has now lost nearly €3m in TV licence revenue to the scandal over “hidden payments” to its top presenter Ryan Tubridy.

New figures from the Department of Media show TV licence sales for the fourth week in July were 10,661, with 1,173 first-time licences and 9,488 renewals.

During the same period in 2022, a total of 14,151 licences were sold, 1,796 which were first-time licences and 12,355 renewals.

This represents a drop of 3,490, or equivalent to €558,400 in revenue.

Renewals on the same period are down 23pc while 35pc less first time licences were sold.

Some €99,680 was lost on first time licences alone and a further €458,720 was lost on renewals during the last week in July alone.

In the first three weeks in July, over €2.2m in TV licence renewals was lost.

These latest figures bring the figures to over €2.7m in revenue.

Ministers expressed concerns over people not paying the €160 charge and the new RTÉ boss Kevin Bakhurst has urged people to look at the broadcaster’s public service duty.

In the third week of July, there was a 38.5pc decrease in TV licence renewals.

The renewals were down by 4,932 compared to the same week last year, (12,833) to 7,901. A TV licence costs €160 and the total loss in revenue was worth €789,120.

There was also a 31pc drop in new licences compared to the same period last year, down 2,003 to 1,378. The decrease cost the state broadcaster roughly €100,000.

“It is too early to say if this is indicative of a longer term trend but it does demonstrate the need to rebuild trust in RTÉ, the first steps in which have been taken both by RTÉ and in the independent examinations which I have established,” Media Minister Catherine Martin said last week.