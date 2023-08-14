RTÉ scandal: Second Grant Thornton report on Ryan Tubridy’s pay delivered to RTÉ board

The chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has welcomed the completion of a Grant Thornton report into bonus fees planned for Ryan Tubridy over the course of his RTÉ contract from 2017 to 2021.

It is understood the report confirms RTÉ executive testimony to the PAC that a contracted sum of an additional €120,000 was never paid to Mr Tubridy or taken by him.

The report, newly submitted to the Audit and Risk Committee of RTÉ and the wider board, comes at a ‘delicate’ stage when director general Kevin Bakhurst and Mr Tubridy are discussing his possible return to the airwaves, with a further meeting due to take place this week.

However experts will still be examining the terms of the planned loyalty bonus and the report will shed light on whether these were ever to have emerged in public - as well as the accounting practices used to describe the fact that they were never paid.

“This second Grant Thornton report, in addition to one already published, must now be sent to the Public Accounts Committee as soon as possible,” said PAC chairman Brian Stanley.

“I welcome the fact that it has been published in a timely manner, and I expect that the report itself will also be made public in a timely manner. It should be made available straight away.

“I am particularly looking forward to discovering whether the barter account was involved in this in any way, or whether that was contemplated at any stage.”

Mr Stanley said he recognised that there had been a demanding timeframe in relation to the prompt publication of the second report and was glad that it had been managed.

“This is a process that has to be got right, and it is extremely important,” he said.

“Speed is important but the accuracy and reliability of the findings is paramount, since it will be the basis of further political examination of the overall RTÉ financial situation that has been uncovered.

“We now need to make further progress to establishing the full facts in the public domain, as Oireachtas committees have requested.”

The delivery of the report comes 24 hours after Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said RTÉ needs to work to bring “finality” to its ongoing scandals and “the sooner the better”.

He said: “We don't need a kind of an ongoing soap opera. We need RTÉ reporting on the news, not being the news. And I think the quicker we can get back to that place the better for all of us.”

Mr Harris said he didn’t know if there was any tension between Government and RTÉ, as reported at the weekend, adding: “I think Kevin Bakhurst got off to a very encouraging start, in terms of a number of swift decisions that were made. I think that's been broadly welcomed.

“What I certainly think needs to happen, though, is that we don't have a situation where the Dáil resumes in September and go back to RTÉ stories again.

“We need a situation where progress is made. The month of August should not be seen as a month off, in terms of making progress in relation to very serious financial and governance issues that came to fore in relation to RTÉ.”

A statement issued on behalf of the RTÉ Board this evening said: “The second Grant Thornton Report has been furnished and will now be the subject of detailed consideration by both the Audit and Risk Committee of the RTÉ Board and the broader board itself.

“This process is ongoing.”

It is understood Culture Minister Catherine Martin has not yet received the latest report as it must go to the RTÉ Board first before being sent to her.