RTÉ offers staff contracts to 81 freelancers and self-employed contractors after Revenue raised concerns

RTÉ has offered staff contracts to 81 people after the Revenue Commissioners raised concerns over their trading relationship with the station.

Scores of freelancers or self-employed contractors were offered staff positions instead – and 78 have accepted, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is to hear.

They were given a month to accept or reject their individual offers, which follow a Revenue analysis of 157 RTÉ self-employment contracts, and a consultancy report to station bosses.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy has questioned how some RTÉ stars on huge salaries could continue to be on “protracted” self-employment contracts for many years, without being taken on as staff.

RTÉ has offered 81 contracts of employment in recent months, “of which 78 were formally accepted”, the PAC is told in correspondence to be formally opened on Thursday.

Reacting, Ms Murphy told the Irish Independent that some people had been “strung along” by the station, while it may also have been “the fact that the taxman was taking an interest which might have helped to concentrate minds”.

There was a potential issue of “bogus self-employment”, she added, meaning this was “very good news” and thus a good piece of work by the Public Accounts Committee.

She added: “The high level of take-up speaks for itself."

In a letter to the PAC, Mark Griffin, Secretary General of the Department of Communications, says: “RTÉ has maintained close co-operation with both the Revenue Commissioners and the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.”

The broadcaster has also worked closely with auditors and accountants KPMG “regarding the tax position for all its contractor groups”, he adds.

The update follows Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster pointing out at a recent PAC hearing that seven in 10 of the top earners in a recent year were contractors, rather than staff employees.

Mr Griffin’s letter updates PAC of RTÉ’s implementation of a report it commissioned in 2018 from Eversheds Sutherland on a list of 433 freelancers or contractors providing services across the organisation.

The consultants recommended that RTÉ should review and update its policy on the engagement of freelancers, and develop clear guidelines as to when and how to engage a contractor or employee.

The national broadcaster was also advised to carry out a detailed review of its “contractor population” as a priority.

This was a reference to the 157 contractors highlighted as having “high or medium risk” attributes akin to employment, meaning they should be on staff.

“RTÉ has completed the examination of all freelance or contractual employment arrangements,” the letter says.

The consultants carried out face to face meetings with line managers in RTÉ to gather further information of the facts and circumstances of each contract and personality involved.

“Following the review, RTÉ engaged with each individual contractor as to their own unique circumstances.

“On the basis of the respective offers, each individual was given a month to decide to accept, or reject, the offer of employment as appropriate.

“The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, who have responsibility for RTÉ since September 2020, have advised that RTÉ offered 81 contracts of employment — of which 78 were formally accepted.”

An appeals process has also established, in consultation with the unions with RTÉ, but it is not clear if anyone has availed of this mechanism.

RTÉ has updated the relevant policies and implemented training and awareness on the issue for all managers within the organisation, Mr Griffin adds.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath accused RTE of being “sly” in publishing the details of pay to the top 10 earners over four years on the day of the inauguration of President Biden, which took place on January 20 last.

Ms Murphy said at the PAC meeting which reviewed the issue that RTÉ stars were enjoying “fairly substantial salaries, and yet we’ve had RTÉ highlighting that they're strapped for cash.”

Ms Murphy added: “Obviously there is a concern that there appears to be substantial money laid out in terms of some of their employees — although they're not (PAYE) employees. I think most of them are are are self-employed.”

ENDS





Online Editors