RTÉ let Doireann Garrihy give away tickets to her podcast show live on 2FM

RTÉ management gave 2FM Breakfast presenter Doireann Garrihy clearance to hold an on-air ticket giveaway for her live podcast shows in the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.

Ms Garrihy gave listeners the chance to win tickets to her The Laughs of your Life live show in Dublin ahead of the event, which was produced by NK Productions.

The 2FM broadcaster hosted two nights of her podcast in the venue in April with seats costing €46.50.

The podcast shows are a private business venture involving Ms Garrihy and her agent Noel Kelly.

The show was described by the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre as Ms Garrihy delving into “the beauty of having a laugh with guests from all walks of life”.

“From first memories of laughter to being laughed at to ‘if I didn’t laugh I’d cry’ moments, Doireann will be bringing out the best in influential people,” it added.

The tickets were given to listeners to 2FM Breakfast, which is fronted by Ms Garrihy, along with Carl Mullan and former Irish rugby player Donncha O’Callaghan.

It is the most listened to radio show on 2FM with the latest Joint National Listenership Research (JNLR) figures showing it has 135,000 listeners.

An RTÉ spokesperson said that the ticket giveaway to Ms Garrihy’s live podcast “was not a commercial promotion”.

“The giveaway was in the context of programme content, offering regular listeners the opportunity to attend Doireann’s live show,” she added.

The spokesperson confirmed RTÉ management gave Ms Garrihy clearance for the on-air ticket giveaway to a commercial show produced by her agent’s company.

Separately, RTÉ claimed it was an “editorial” decision to host a number of 2FM parties on boats owned by presenter Ms Garrihy’s family business.

Dublin Bay Cruises – which has hosted listener parties and birthday parties for the 2FM breakfast show – was never charged for the events. RTÉ said the parties were not viewed as “formal promotions” for the cruise company, and so no charge applied.

Ms Garrihy was announced as a new co-host of the 2FM breakfast show in May 2019.

At the time, she was presenting the show with former RTÉ radio presenter Eoghan McDermott, who has since left broadcasting.

One month after she was announced as a presenter, 2FM hosted a boat party with Dublin Bay Cruises.

In a Facebook post at the time, Dublin Bay Cruises said: “We were thrilled when RTÉ 2FM asked us to host their first ever listener boat party with Doireann Garrihy & Eoghan McDermott. The drinks were flowin’ and the craic was 90!”

A spokesperson for RTÉ said that the party, the details of which were posted widely across social media, was not treated as a promotional event for the cruise company.

Meanwhile, the Houses of the Oireachtas is refusing to say how much it paid to Ms Garrihy to host an event on participation in politics.

She said she was asked to host the event by Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl.