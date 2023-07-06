RTÉ in crisis: Taoiseach urges people to continue to pay their TV licence fee, but won't be drawn on Ryan Tubridy's future

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has called on people to continue to comply with the law by paying for the TV licence.

But he would not be drawn on whether Ryan Tubridy should make an early return to the airwaves.

Mr Varadkar was asked his position after Media minister Catherine Martin said she was “not going to tell people what to do” in relation to the licence fee.

“As to paying a TV licence, I always have and will continue to do so. Not just because it's the law, but also because it funds public service broadcasting,” the Taoiseach said.

“It funds a lot of the news we watch, the films and sport that we watch, and it pays for Irish language programming, children's programming, documentaries and so on.

“I think I can understand people's frustration, but you know, I don't want to impose some form of collective punishment on everyone who works in RTE and everyone who works for RTE and in that whole sector and industry. And that's what I will keep paying.”

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said he would keep paying, “and I would always encourage every household to do so, because it's important.

“RTE has been very successful public service broadcaster for the people of this country. It has given us truth, accuracy and fairness and balance, particularly in current affairs coverage, but also in providng a service that entertains us, and that covers sports and all that the Taoiseach has set out.

“So if we if we stop paying, we lose all that, and that would be really harmful and bad for our country.” It was all the more important in a time of social media when fake information and disinformation is “rife, and is costing an impact on our democracy”

He added: “More than ever now, we need to make sure that we do finance RTE and pay for good quality journalism.”

Mr Varadkar, who once publicly remarked that he doesn’t stay in on Friday nights to watch the Late Late Show, was asked if he favoured an early return to the airwaves for Ryan Tubridy, given the emphasis he has laid on due process.

He replied: “That’s not something I wish to express an opinion on.

"Fair enough for asking the question. But I think I think one thing politicians and ministers in particular should definitely stay out of this – as to who is, and is not, presenting programmes on the airwaves.”

Earlier Media Minister Catherine Martin said she will consider whether RTÉ should be given a taxpayer-funded bailout in Budget negotiations if the embattled public broadcaster suffers significant revenue losses in the wake of the current controversy.

The Green Party deputy leader said she was “not going to advise anyone” to pay their television licence but asked viewers to consider the RTÉ staff who “feel betrayed” by the three week long scandal.

“I'd say to the public we can never forget the value of public service broadcasting and its role in democracy and society,” she added.

She said she was concerned about anecdotal evidence that the public may start refusing to pay their licence fee due to the RTÉ spending controversy.

Asked if she would be willing to bail out the broadcaster if it loses income, Ms Martin said: “As you know the ultimate decision on the funding model has has been paused.”

However she added: “I was in high-level discussions with other Cabinet ministers before this issue arose and I will look at it in the Budget negotiations and I will consider what is needed at that time.”

The minister said the “extravagance” of the spending by the RTÉ commercial department needs to be addressed and said she had been assured by the incoming Director General Kevin Bakhurst that it will be reformed.