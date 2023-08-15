RTÉ has lost over €4m in revenue in TV licence sales amid payments scandal

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe said despite the row over the RTÉ scandal, people should still pay their TV licence

The public service broadcaster has lost over €4m in revenue in TV licence sales due to the “hidden payments” scandal involving top presenter Ryan Tubridy.

New figures show 5,444 less TV licences sold in the second week of August when compared to the same period last year, which equals to just over €871,000 in revenue.

TV licences sales for the second week of August were 7,166 compared to 12,610 for the corresponding week in 2022.

The latest figures have been released by the Department of Media.

This totals €4.47m lost in revenue after weeks of controversy surrounding its top presenter and €345,000 of understated income.

It comes as Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe has said he understands why people are not paying the TV licence.

Figures show the drop off in people paying the €160 charge in recent weeks has reached over €3m amid controversy over the “hidden payments” scandal surrounding presenter Ryan Tubridy.

“Can I understand why someone may take the decision not to? Of course I do understand it, but it’s still so vital that television licences are paid in the time ahead because that is the way that we can appropriately and better fund public service broadcasting,” said Mr Donohoe.

“I have an understanding as to why some are not paying, given all of the public controversy.

“I still ask that they do pay and ultimately the taxpayer has to respond back to this. The taxpayer and the TV licence payer, in many, many cases, are the same person.”

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said RTÉ should publish the second Grant Thornton review, which has now been finished.

Mr Harris said August can be seen as a “quiet time in official Ireland” and it “simply cannot be when it comes to the RTÉ situation”. He said the report should be published as soon as possible.

“Obviously, it’s absolutely appropriate that the Board and the Audit and Risk Committee need to consider it. I think it would be in everybody’s interest, including RTÉ, for that to happen as quickly as possible.

“Once that has happened, the report [needs] to be published as RTÉ have committed to.”

The report is expected to clear Mr Tubridy of any wrongdoing in relation to the €120,000 understatement of payments between 2017 and 2019.

Mr Donohoe said the controversy “will begin and end with transparency”, and the lack of transparency has been to blame for the scandal.

He said the actions the new RTÉ boss Kevin Bakhurst will take to restore trust within the organisation will be of “huge interest” to people who pay the TV licence.

He said it is “still the law” to pay the charge.

New Irish comedy film about TV License Inspectors policing Tory Island shows at Galway Film Fleadh