RTÉ: from problems with the Player to staff pay cuts – five things we learned from committee hearing

Director general of the national broadcaster, Dee Forbes, met today with the Public Accounts Committee and discussed the licence fee collection system among other things. Here’s what we learned:

1) It knows there are major problems with the RTÉ Player

RTÉ is committed to ironing out “issues” with its Player streaming service, the station’s head has said.

The Player has stabilised a lot in the last year, Dee Forbes told the Public Accounts Committee.

The station was allocating monies in continually upgrading the Player, she said. What was needed to make it fit for purpose was “significantly more than we're spending now”.

“I’ll be honest with you, we don't have the resources nor the money of some of the streamers or the likes of Channel Four where they have invested significantly in this.”

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine said she had tried it herself and regularly gave up in frustration.

James O’Connor of Fianna Fáil said the Player was “a disgrace”. It is just not where it needs to be, he added.

2) RTÉ is trying to get money from Google

RTÉ is in talks with Google about receiving payment for its content.

Ms Forbes said the station was involved in seeking a fair exchange value for its material.

It was not yet in discussions with Facebook, the largest social media platform, she said.

“There's a difference in what Google are planning versus what Facebook are planning,” she said.

“We have an ongoing dialogue with Facebook, but it's a different sort of platform.”

Google was “proposing” matters, she added, giving none of the sensitive detail involved.

TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said RTÉ did not seem to have a Plan B or a Plan C for cost savings, such as moving its base to the periphery, or closing RTÉ 2 television to focus on RTÉ 1.

The Irish Independent, Irish Times and Virgin Media did not get State support, she noted as she asked Ms Forbes about advertising revenues.

RTÉ rates are more expensive than Virgin Media, but slightly cheaper than the UK, Ms Forbes said. She did not have rate-card details, she said, as it was not within her daily remit, but there were different circumstances and markets.

Read More

3) Montrose wants more public money, but not an increase in the TV licence fee

Ms Forbes emphasised that RTÉ was not seeking an increase in the €160 annual licence fee, which has not been raised since 2013.

She said the station had argued instead for reform of the collection system.

Three in 10 households are currently not paying – half of them legitimately because they don’t have a TV, although they may have other devices.

Ms Forbes said an increase in the licence fee, without maximisation of collection and compliance, would be “unjust” on those who were paying, she said.

But the fact was that there was an indicated shortfall in licence fee revenue of €65m – the same figure as its accumulated borrowings.

“If you are in a non-TV household and watching the RTÉ player, or listening to RTÉ radio, the current Broadcasting Act says that’s okay,” the DG commented.

She said the evasion rate with the €160 a year licence fee rose to 15.2pc in 2020, while at the same time15.1pc of households no longer had a television, although they may be streaming on devices.

The latter category has increased five-fold since 2011, when it stood at 3pc nationally.

She told FF TD Cormac Devlin that Finland, with a similar population to Ireland, was “a place to look at”. Its public service TV is funded through a “tax-based system”, as is the case with other Nordic countries, she said.

Green TD Neasa Hourigan said de-funding of the station would only serve populists, conspiracy theorists and the far right – yet Socialist Party TD Mick Barry has separately opposed a new household broadcasting charge, saying its introduction would result “in a major campaign of opposition and boycott”.

He instead supports a new tax on tech media giants as an alternative way to fund public broadcasting in the State.

“A new tax on the tech media giants who have made incredible profits during the pandemic is the best way to increase funding for public broadcasting,” Mr Barry said.

“A new household broadcasting charge is totally the wrong way to go and would face a major campaign of opposition and boycott.”

4) RTÉ is still slow to reveal the salaries of its top earners

A target of a 15pc reduction in top star salaries was achieved in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, politicians were told.

Fiona O’Shea, the RTÉ group financial controller, said statistics on 2020 top earner salaries would be released “in due course” during 2023.

Nearly 10pc of RTÉ employees earn €100,000 a year, or more.

Of the station’s 1,866 direct employees, the vast majority – 1,749 – earn less than that figure annually.

This leaves 117 individuals who earn a minimum of €100,000 a year. No upper maximum was indicated.

“We always publish (top salaries) two years in arrears,” Ms O’Shea said.

“Our intention would be to publish the 2020 Top 10 earnings in due course this year.”

The total value of those salaries represents “less than 1pc of our total operating costs.”

RTÉ committed during 2019 to delivering a 15pc reduction on the cost of those top 10 earners, in light of the station’s financial crisis.

“I want to confirm today to you that that has been achieved,” Ms O’Shea said.

“We’re finalising the audits in respect of the 2020 earnings, and they will be published in due course.

“Unfortunately, I don't have a date for you.”

Ms Forbes said they would be available “in the coming months, certainly”. There were “commercial sensitivities” to doing better than publishing two years in arrears, she said, and this arrangement had been agreed.

5) Operation Transformation had “possible triggers” for some viewers

The Director General admitted that RTÉ’s weight-loss TV show, Operation Transformation, involved “possible triggers”.

Green TD Neasa Hourigan said it had been criticised by body image and eating disorder groups.

“Where's the test of how you're doing that, and who is deciding what is in the public interest?” she asked RTÉ DG Dee Forbes.

Ms Forbes said in the course of her reply: “I appreciate that there were possible triggers for people within it, but I think in the overall health of the nation and the overall benefits that are taken from it, we get very strong feedback.”

She said public service by its nature is about "entertaining, educating and informing”.

"It's important to say is that every year the BAI (Broadcasting Authority of Ireland) assess how we deliver on our remit."

There had been a “very positive reaction again” to Operation Transformation, she said.

“The creators of the programme, in conjunction with ourselves, are very aware and across the issues you mentioned.

“We have evolved the programme, it has changed, and certainly we hope it is fulfilling a more holistic approach to the overall health issue,” Ms Forbes told TDs and Senators.

Asked about standards for the programme and whether there were particular groups that were reached out to for review to see “whether you have the right end of the argument”, Ms Forbes said RTÉ had indeed carried out “independent research around this”.

She did not name the research body, but said the effort was “to gauge any improvement that could be made to the programme”.

She told Ms Hourigan: “I'll come back to you on where that research was carried out.”