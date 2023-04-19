RTÉ chairwoman warns of ‘cultural dilution’ due to rise of global streaming services

Ireland faces a real risk of “cultural dilution” as more people consumer a diet of foreign news, sport and entertainment content, according to the new chair of the RTÉ board.

Siún Ní Raghallaigh tells TDs and Senators that the increasing reach of international streaming services means Ireland faces a real risk of the erosion of national storytelling. But this internal conversation, in all its forms, is hugely important to society, she says.

At the same time misinformation is an increasingly acute global problem, the chair says in an opening statement to the Dáil media committee.

“There is no room for complacency as to the importance of a trusted, independent, and impartial national news service.

“RTÉ has a huge role to play combatting misinformation with facts, with journalistic rigour and with impartiality,” she says.

“As Ireland’s national storyteller, RTÉ has a unique role in sustaining and supporting Irish storytelling, in all its forms,” Ms Ní Raghallaigh says as a prelude to seeking reformed funding of the station by the population, in one form or another.

“Audiences are presented with more choice than ever - not just what to watch, but how, when, and where to watch it,” she says. “New players continue to enter the market. Global giants with deep pockets continue to invest in compelling content for global audiences, including Irish audiences.”

They also pursue lucrative sports rights, given the appeal of live sport, she says, implying that RTÉ is not in a position to compete.

Listening habits are also changing with the growing popularity of podcasts for all tastes, on demand, she notes.

“RTÉ must respond to these changes if we are to be as central to the lives of this generation as we were for their parents.”

Technological change, while necessary, is often expensive, the Chairwoman tells committee members.

“In the last 15 years RTÉ has embraced many of the opportunities of digital technologies, but increased investment in digital services will need to be prioritised, as will an increased focus on greater levels of diversity within the organisation, and within its content.”

But at the same time all are aware of the rapid growth of ‘No TV’ homes, she says.

“All this also speaks to the importance of reconciling the system which underpins the funding of public service media, with the realities of how it is consumed.

“As we all know the current liability for TV licence fee does not reflect how media is consumed and a Government decision and plan on its reform must be enacted swiftly to ensure public service media is to survive and thrive.”