RTÉ can’t just ask ‘where’s the cheque?’ without change of attitude and a new plan, Simon Harris says

RTÉ needs to produce a clear reform plan before the Government commits any taxpayer funding to its future, minister Simon Harris has said.

“It's not just a question of RTÉ saying ‘When is the Government coming with a cheque?’” Mr Harris said. There has to be a change of attitude.

The station’s travails had stemmed from a “blurring of the lines” between public service broadcasting and commercial activity, he argued, and this had to be sorted out.

“Before I ask any of my constituents in Co Wicklow to spend any more money — and at the end of the day, that's what Government money is, it’s not magic money, but money that comes from the people of Ireland — we need to see a very clear reform plan from RTÉ,” Mr Harris said today in Dublin.

He said any funds to be allocated in the Budget would require a comprehensive outline of the path ahead, but said that this Government would take the necessary decisions to reform how RTÉ is financed.

“The issues in RTÉ don't begin and end with the decision around Ryan Tubridy. There are much more fundamental issues that RTÉ need to address,” Mr Harris said, without addressing the licence fee.

“I respectfully suggest, when people keep on saying what is the Government going to do, that the question is what is RTÉ going to do?

“The Director General has got off to a good start, making many decisions, and we will wish him well in that regard. But it is for RTÉ and its board to come forward with a plan that shows that there's a different culture and a different attitude,” he said.

The national broadcaster had to show the people of Ireland, not the Government, that they can have confidence that the money being invested in RTÉ is going into public service broadcasting, Mr Harris maintained.

He added: “Let’s remember that this whole controversy and sorry saga, in my view, really rested in the fact that there was a clear blurring of the lines between public service broadcasting and commercial activities.

“That's what needs to be unpicked.”

The Government will this week receive the interim report from consultants Mazars in relation to the so-called barter account at RTÉ that caused so much public controversy.

Mr Harris said its receipt by Cabinet would be a very important step. “It is for RTÉ and their board to come forward to Government with proposals as to how they envisage the future — and then Governments will engage. We've been clear on that.

“But it's not just a question of RTÉ saying ‘When is the Government coming with a cheque?’ — from the Taoiseach down, we have been very clear. Any additional resources and any interim funding will have conditions attached to it.”

But he added: “The government will act. This Government will be the one to take that decision (on RTÉ’s long-term future). There’s no question of leaving this for another Government or pushing this out beyond an election.

“This government will make decisions in relation to the long term sustainable funding of public service broadcasting and RTÉ.

“But we also can't be ignorant of the fact that we have just gone through a period of huge upheaval, where public trust and confidence has been eroded.

“And Government now waits to hear from RTÉ and the new leadership team, and from the board, as to their plan.

“I heard questions being asked at Oireachtas committees around ‘what is public service broadcasting and is everything that RTÉ does public service broadcasting?’ I thought their answer lacked serious clarity.

“The taxpayer, my constituents, the people I represent, don't believe in cross-subsidising commercial activities, barter accounts or some of these other issues.

“So there's a big body of work to be done here. Of course there'll be a need to intervene in the interim. Public service broadcasting matters.

We will we will tackle the long-term funding issue and we won't be shirking that, but there's a piece of work that is needed from RTE.”