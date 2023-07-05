RTÉ accounts show money splashed on parties, balloons, flip flops, Garth Brooks, golf and football

RTE became engulfed in a crisis last month after it emerged it had underreported Tubridy’s salary (PA)

RTÉ used its barter accounts to pay out hundreds of thousands of euro for alcohol, Ireland jerseys, flip flops, golf outings, cinema screenings, balloons, lavish hotel stays, client dinners in top restaurants and dozens of match and concert tickets over the last decade.

New documents released to the Oireachtas Media Committee on Wednesday contain hundreds of transactions run through the accounts, which TDs have labelled a “slush fund”, between 2012 and last year.

RTÉ says that €1.6m was spent on client entertainment and corporate hospitality over the last 10 years, most of which appears to have been run through the Astus account. This same UK-based account was also used to secretly pay former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy €150,000 for 2021 and 2022.

The disclosures have sparked an unprecedented crisis at the national broadcaster, two parliamentary investigations and a wide-ranging Government-ordered external inquiry.

HOTELS AND FLIP FLOPS

Dozens of hotel stays, including some listed in the names of RTÉ executives at locations including the Waldorf Astoria and the Marylebone - which was used at least a dozen times - in London, are listed at a cost of thousands of euro.

More than €2,300 was spent on membership of Soho House, an exclusive members’ only accommodation space in London.

More bizarre spending items include nearly €5,000 on 200 pairs of Haviannas flip flops for a summer party for agencies and clients in 2016.

The accounts also show RTÉ paid €874 for chauffeur to drive an eight-month pregnant member of NK Management staff so she could attend an event.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, ED SHEERAN AND GARTH BROOKS

High spending items included €13,730 on an Ed Sheeran concert at Croke Park in November 2015, including food, drink and merchandise.

Nearly €12,200 was spent on Bruce Springsteen tickets by RTÉ’s then head of sales in what is described as an “agency event” on 24 August 2016.

The broadcaster also spent €9,090 on tickets for Aviva Stadium corporate boxes for concerts held by Harry Styles, Eagles and Westlife.

Some €1,760 was shelled out for Garth Brooks tickets when he performed in Croke Park, while an additional €2,481 was spent on hospitality for those attending the concert.

WHISKEY AND BALLOONS

An executive board meeting which was cancelled at short notice but was still charged for cost €3,681. Nearly €6,000 was spent on accommodation for another executive board meeting at Druids Glen in December 2016.

The 2021 accounts show €2,499 was spent on a “thank you” lunch for a client who provided €20m worth of advertising revenue.

A further €2,538 was spent on a Christmas lunch for staff and clients in the same year. The 2022 records show €2,615 was spent on what is described as “media golf outing”.

A RTÉ agency and client summer party at Teelings Distillery cost nearly €21,000 with €2,161 listed for spending “balloons and set up”.

The barter account was also used for €1,178 on a leaving lunch with the TV board for former director general Noel Curran.

RESTAURANTS

RTÉ executives spent thousands of euros wining and dining staff and clients in some of the best restaurants in Dublin and beyond.

The records show how the station's top brass clocked up significant bills entertaining in high end restaurants such as Glover’s Alley on Stephen’s Green where the head of sponsorship spent €2,697 in 2018.

Marco Pierre White’s on Dame Street, the Unicorn near Government Buildings and French restaurant Dax are also favourites of the RTÉ commercial division.

The commercial team are also regulars among the restaurants around Donnybrook in Dublin 4 where they had a belated Christmas Party in Arthur Mayne’s pub costing €1,575.

There was also an event in 51 Bar not far away on Haddington Road when the bill came to €1,891. An RTE sales manager also brought staff to the Woolen Mills restaurant and incurred a €1,889 bill in 2018. There are also bills for meals in Chez Max and One Pico among others.

THE RENAULT CONNECTION

Separately, the accounts show RTE spent €22,306 on furniture and branding for Renault events. The files sent to the Oireachtas Media Committee show the broadcaster spent a further €15,987 on a Renault event in Cork and €13,358 on a similar event in Dublin.

Renault were central to the first year Ryan Tubirdy received a €75,000 top up to his salary. The carmaker pulled out of the arrangement after one year and RTÉ ultimately paid the sum for the following two years out of the barter account.

GOLF OUTINGS

A number of spending items are assigned to RTÉ’s former head of commercial Willie O’Reilly, including €13,462 on a 2017 golf outing in Powerscourt and more than €5,148 spent with McGuirks golf equipment provider for sweaters, golf balls and shoe hire.

A charge listed as “RTÉ_Fiat” comes in at €18,201 and there is a reference to Mr O’Reilly but no further details provided.

Mr O’Reilly has in recent days defended the use of the barter account system and said: "So, did we do entertainment? Absolutely, yes. Just like I did in Today FM, I even took journalists out to rock concerts and bought them pizzas. It's not a secret, so yes.”

CINEMA SCREENINGS

RTÉ spent nearly €10,000 on a screening of its legal drama Striking Out for sponsors and guests in 2016 with €2,301 spent on drinks for the same event in the Irish Film Institute.

One charge includes €32,215 which is listed as Cinema: RTÉ Sport on 31 January 2016 but “no other detail” is stated.

Another cinema spending item saw nearly €30,000 for what is listed as ‘Cinema: RTÉ Centenary’ in March 2016 with then director general Noel Curran and invited guests, commercial guests, clients and agencies also referenced.

PIZZA AND FOOTBALL JERSEYS

Just over €3,600 was spent on 60 Ireland jerseys for the 2016 European Championships in June of the same year.

Other spending include nearly €100 on Apache Pizza for an agency in 2018 and €571 on pizza and food for the commercial floor in March 2018.

The RTÉ barter account spending even included €538 spent by the head of sales on a Shamrock Rovers Golf Classic in 2016.

ALCOHOL

Amongst dozens of dinners, lunches and entertainment events, there is only one explicit reference to alcohol in the documents - a €4,568 spend on alcohol in September 2014 with no other details provided.