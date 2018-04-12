RTÉ stalwart leaves to advise Justice Minister

A familiar voice from RTÉ's 'Morning Ireland' has left the programme to take up a role as press adviser to Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

Caroline Murphy, who is the wife of RTÉ presenter Sean O'Rourke, will now be advising Mr Flanagan how best to handle the many media storms surrounding the embattled Department of Justice.

The one-time series producer of 'The Sunday Game' was the regular voice of 'It Says In The Papers' on 'Morning Ireland'. However, she told the Irish Independent her work at the national broadcaster has been "marginal" in recent years.

"For the last 15 years I've actually been self-employed working for myself. This was an opportunity to go back to working in a really exciting environment with a group of people doing something really worthwhile," Ms Murphy said. The position comes with a salary in the region of €80,000.

Ms Murphy is the fourth active member of the media to take up an adviser role since Leo Varadkar became Taoiseach. Former Newstalk broadcaster Chris Donoghue is working with Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

The Irish Independent's former political correspondent Niall O'Connor is now advising Defence Minister Paul Kehoe. Yesterday the Cabinet also signed off on the appointment of Press Association reporter Ed Carty as an adviser to Government Chief Whip Joe McHugh.

Irish Independent