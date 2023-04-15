Row erupts in Coalition over Green Party’s costings for our Euro 2028 bid

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe has raised concerns about the estimated costs associated with Ireland’s bid to host the Euros in 2028 with the UK.

It can also be revealed that the Government fears it could lose out on hosting significant matches because Ireland is a minority partner in the bid.

In strongly worded comments included in a cabinet memo on the bid, Mr Donohoe said he is “absolutely not persuaded” by the economic analysis of the benefits of hosting the event as presented by Tourism Minister Catherine Martin.

Ms Martin estimated the entire cost of hosting the soccer tournament would be around €93m, but there would be an overall economic benefit to the State of €189m.

Mr Donohoe said the Green Party deputy leader had not “satisfactorily addressed” concerns his officials had about the financial effects of spending €93m on hosting a tournament at the height of the summer tourism season when hotel rooms would be mostly full.

The Fine Gael minister said Ms Martin’s assumption that there would be zero revenue loss from hosting the tournament was “overly optimistic”.

Mr Donohoe’s main concern is that 90pc of hotel rooms in Dublin will already be filled by tourists at the time, so any state spend attracting more visitors will not ultimately benefit the public finances.

The minister said there was “at the very least” a scenario whereby the investment in the tournament “may not come close” to realising the estimated value suggested by Ms Martin.

He also expressed concerns over suggestions Ireland would contribute to the cost of renovating Casement Park in Belfast. The home of Antrim football and hurling is being touted as the stadium to be used for fixtures in the North, but is in need of significant repairs.

Mr Donohoe said if the bid was successful it would be “absolutely crucial” that the Department of Tourism “come up with realistic plans and marketing strategies” and it would also be “crucial to control costs”.

The minister’s warning follows Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney’s botched attempt for Ireland to host the America’s Cup sailing competition.

A spokesperson said Mr Donohoe was a “strong supporter of soccer and sport generally”, but he also had a “role in terms of ensuring value for money for the taxpayer”.

The €93m costs associated with hosting six matches in the 2028 Euros included an estimated security bill of €27.5m and transport costs of €27.5m for getting fans to matches. Medical and ambulance services could cost around €1m for the tournament, while promotion of the event could total €2.8m.

Ms Martin sought cabinet approval for the State to cover the €2m cost of renting land around the Aviva Stadium that would be needed in the event of hosting the tournament. Dublin City Council would also need additional funding to erect fan zones and “city dressing” in advance of the tournament.

Ministers were also warned in the cabinet memo that there is potential for Ireland’s voice to be “drowned out” as part of the larger bid and lead to the country being allocated matches unfairly.

They were told the governments must ensure there is trust between the football governing bodies in Ireland, Northern Ireland, England, Wales and Scotland to ensure Ireland gets a fair allocation of fixtures if the bid is successful in landing the tournament. The group of nations is competing with Turkey to host the finals of the competition.

The Cabinet ultimately signed off on Ireland taking part in the bid, and the Government issued a statement, including quotes from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Ms Martin welcoming the bid.

“This tournament represents a huge opportunity for Ireland to welcome Europe and the world to our shores, to display our world-class facilities and to host an event that benefits all,” Mr Varadkar said.

Ms Martin said the tournament had the potential to “deliver tremendous benefits for Ireland”, particularly for the tourism and hospitality sector, which would host thousands of football fans with the island of Ireland’s famed warm welcome.

Junior Sports Minister Sports Thomas Byrne told Independent.ie that the Government approved the bid for the Euros.

"As we are involved in a live and competitive bidding process, I will not be commenting further on this, except to say that this is a fantastic opportunity for Ireland and for football in Ireland," Mr Byrne added.