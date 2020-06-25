JUSTICE Minister Charlie Flanagan has accused People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith of a "sinister" and "personalised" attack on a judge.

Ms Smith criticised a ruling by High Court Judge Garrett Simons in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The previous day, Mr Justice Simons had found that a sectoral employment order made by the government guaranteeing minimum pay for electrical workers was unconstitutional.

The ruling came after an organisation called the National Electrical Contractors Ireland (NECI) challenged the government order.

Expand Close Solidarity People Before Profit's Brid Smith. PA Photo. PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Solidarity People Before Profit's Brid Smith. PA Photo.

In her Facebook post, Ms Smith claimed the judge "put the boot into workers" while earning "over €200,000 a year".

High Court judges are paid up to €196,000 after three years service.

Mr Flanagan commented on Ms Smith's remarks on Twitter this afternoon.

He wrote: "It is sinister to see a judge of our courts under attack in a highly personalised and viscious manner, most especially when such attacks come from an elected member of Dáil Éireann.

"It is redolent of petty dictators and in effect undermines the very fabric of democracy," Mr Flanagan added.

Ms Smith responded saying: "It's interesting that Charlie Flanagan seems more concerned about the judge his party appointed than he does about the impact the judgement will have on hundreds of thousands of workers and their families."

She added: "I don't see a Tweet from the establishment showing concern for them or more importantly any indication from the State of intention to appeal the judgement.

"I wait with baited breath for Fine Gael to defend workers."

The chairman of the Bar Council Micheál P O'Higgins released a statement following Ms Smith's remarks.

He said: "A personalised attack on a judge by a member of Dáil Eireann, amounts to an attack on our democracy and is something that all of society should be gravely concerned about."

"The stability and strength of our democracy is defined by an independent legal system - independent advocates who represent litigants without fear or favour and an autonomous, independent judiciary, who are charged to apply the law, blind to personal preferences or popularity."

"This ensures that all citizens, especially the most vulnerable, have the protection of the law and have equal access to justice."

He said this must not be taken for granted and that the judiciary and rule of law in many countries is "sadly under threat".

Mr O'Higgins said the role of a judge is to apply the rule of law as set down by legislators and they "do so with complete impartiality and objectivity."

"For a legislator to personally criticise a member of the judiciary, for doing the job society asks them to do, is dangerous and completely unacceptable," he added.

He said: "The coarsening of public discourse on social media is a depressing reality of the world we live in.

"Using that platform to make populist and personalised attacks on judges – who can not personally defend themselves – debases politics and endangers citizens who look to the courts for protection."

Online Editors