Rounds of applause for Damien English and Paschal Donohoe at Fine Gael party meeting as Taoiseach pays tribute to both

There were rounds of applause at a Fine Gael party meeting today for resigned junior minister Damien English – and for embattled minister Paschal Donohoe.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar offered his full support to Mr Donohoe at the meeting in Leinster House.

He emphasised to the parliamentary party that all members had to abide by the various rules that applied.

But he paid tribute to the good work of Damien English, who resigned as a junior minister last week after making a factually incorrect assertion to a local authority when seeking to build a family home.

Mr English then spoke to the meeting to thank members for their support in his time of trial. There was an outburst of clapping for the popular Meath East TD.

Mr Varadkar then told TDs and Senators that Mr Donohoe had his full support. Again there was an ovation after the Taoiseach offered his backing.

“There was a lot of warmth for the two men (English and Donohoe),” said one Fine Gaeler in attendance.

“They are both every popular within the party, and indeed with the public.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and FG colleagues also discussed the priorities ahead of the Dáil term.

The Fine Gael leader said “the world is on the move” and migration is a feature across the western world. It would be an issue in Ireland for years to come, he said, citing famine and climate change, the latter often leading to crop failures and mass displacement.

But he also said work is underway in the Department of Justice “on how we can ensure our systems are fairer, effective and efficient.”

Mr Varadkar spoke last week of developing “robust” measure to ensure asylum seekers received an early decision – including those refused the right to remain.

He warned that there were “people trying to exploit and manipulate the situation,” to which many TDs assented, offering their own accounts.

The Taoiseach said there would continue to be pressure on accommodation, and the Government was extremely focussed on the need to provide housing for citizens.

Other priorities include the cost of living and tackling inflation, the Taoiseach said.

He also best start for every child by reducing poverty. Ireland would seek energy independence and harness untapped resources, he added.

MrVaradkar highlighted the need to bring down rents and to reverse rising homelessness and falling home-ownership figures.

He said he would be aiming to get construction started this year on the 70,000 homes which have received planning permission without having any foundations laid.

He said no option would be taken off the table without consideration and everyone in Government had to work together to turn the housing situation around.

International migration was also discussed by party colleagues who acknowledged it is a sensitive issue.