TRANSPORT Minister Shane Ross has said he doesn't think Dublin to Belfast train passengers will be "turfed out at the border" in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Ross: 'Train passengers won't be turfed out at border' in no-deal Brexit

He is today briefing TDs on possible emergency bilateral deals with the UK to ensure cross-border train and bus journeys aren't affected by the UK crashing out of the EU.

Mr Ross was asked about the status of such talks by Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy.

He said there the objective is that the Enterprise train service and cross-border services "should have the absolute minimum amount of disruption".

He said he's confident talks between transport companies will allow a "pretty seamless transition" in the case of a no-deal Breixt.

He said there have been preliminary, informal talks which can lead to bilateral talks with the British government at an early stage.

"I don’t think you’re going to have passengers turfed out at the border," he added.

It was put to him by Fianna Fáil TD Kevin O'Keeffe that he was saying there'd be no problems in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Ross said: "There’s going to be a huge amount of problems with a no deal Brexit.

"What we’re trying to do is overcome them. That’s what we’re going to do."

Online Editors