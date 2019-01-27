Ross moves to slash extortionate cost of non-alcoholic beer

The minister said the Independent Alliance will exert pressure on Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to examine ways of dramatically reducing the cost of alcohol-free beer ahead of the next budget.

"On the surface it beggars belief that non-alcoholic drink is more expensive than equivalent alcoholic products," Mr Ross told the Sunday Independent.

"We should be incentivising customers who want to enjoy a few alcohol-free beers. An initiative along these lines has the potential to be a further part of the campaign against drink-driving."

Fianna Fail finance spokesman Michael McGrath also said it is "only reasonable" that people expect to pay less for a non-alcoholic beer than an alcohol beer when they are socialising.

Mr McGrath said the regular excise duty of 54 cent per pint does not apply to non-alcoholic beer and this saving should be passed on to customers.

"We need to know why consumers here are charged such high prices for non-alcoholic drinks," he added.

Mr McGrath also suggested the Government should examine ways of reducing VAT on non-alcoholic beer while also complying with European Commission tax rules.

In response to a parliamentary question, Mr Donohoe recently said non-alcoholic drinks are "generally liable" to the 23pc VAT rate in accordance with EU laws.

He also said the price charged by retailers and publicans should "reflect the fact" that no excise is charged on these products.

The inordinate cost of non-alcoholic beer has come under the spotlight as the Government grapples with growing anger in rural Ireland over the introduction of strict drink-driving laws.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail faced a backlash from constituents over road safety measures introduced by Mr Ross in the last Dail term.

Alcohol-free beers have become increasingly popular in recent years and there are a growing number of products on the market.

However, there is no financial incentive for non-drinkers to fork out for the alcohol-free option as they are generally the same price as, or more expensive than, an alcoholic alternative.

Vintners' Federation of Ireland chief executive Padraig Cribben said the prices charged by publicans for non-alcoholic beers generally reflect the prices charged to them by their suppliers.

"Individual publicans decide the price for each product they sell in their pub," Mr Cribben said.

"Their prices are generally based on what suppliers charge them and we understand there is very little difference, if any, in the prices charged to publicans by wholesalers for non-alcoholic beers and traditional beers.

"According to manufacturers, the production cost of non-alcoholic beers is similar, if not higher, to standard beers, the sole difference being the alcohol is removed during the brewing process.

"In price terms, the only difference is non-alcoholic beers do not attract excise which is approximately 32 cent on a standard 330ml bottle.

"There is no difference in the VAT regime."

Sunday Independent