Roderic O’Gorman under fire from Fine Gael TDs over lack of information about refugess accommodation in local areas

INTEGRATION Minister Roderic O’Gorman has come under fire from Fine Gael TDs who have criticised the lack of information about refugee accommodation in local communities.

The Green Party minister is said to have came in for criticism both directly and indirectly from his Coalition colleagues at the private Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting in Leinster House on Wednesday.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the meeting that all efforts are being made to find accommodation after the government paused the intake of international protection applicants at Citywest in Dublin earlier this week.

He told TDs and Senators it was a difficult situation and pointed out that nearly 100,000 refugees have arrived in the country in the last year, describing it as the biggest refugee crisis seen since the Second World War in Europe and the biggest ever experienced in Ireland.

The meeting heard calls for better communications and information about how refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine and seeking international protection in Ireland are being accommodated in local communities across the country.

Minister of State Josepha Madigan is said by sources to have told the meeting that Mr O’Gorman’s office doesn't engage with communities despite having the information available.

Read More

She is said to have called for plans by another Green minister, Joe O’Brien, who has been given responsibility for integration matters, to set up a community liaison team to be expedited.

Galway East TD Ciarán Cannon told the meeting there needs to be much better communications and information on accommodation for refugees.

He said the Government needs to ensure that host communities are adequately communicated with as the State continues to receive unprecedented numbers of refugees over the coming months.

Mr Cannon, who previously had two Afghan refugees living with him for six months, pointed out that when the Government fails to communicate with local communities toxic misinformation spreads at the expense of refugees who deserve support.

A source characterised this as indirect criticism of Mr O’Gorman but Mr Cannon, a former junior foreign affairs minister, did not mention the Green TD’s name. He is said to have stressed it was an obligation on all of the Government to address the matter.

Joe Carey, a TD for Clare where an industrial estate in Shannon has been earmarked for refugee accommodation, is said to have concurred with Mr Cannon, saying there needs to be much better communications and information over refugee accommodation.