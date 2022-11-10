Roderic O’Gorman tells TDs about plans for new database so property owners can offer housing for Ukrainians

Roderic O’Gorman said the measure would help with submitting properties, screening them and advancing those which can be put into use quickly. Photo: Julien Behal

The Government is to set up a new database for people to submit properties that could be used to house Ukrainian refugees.

The database is being developed to track offers of large-scale accommodation to house those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

It will help with submitting properties, screening them and advancing those which can be operationalised quickly, the Children and Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman told TDs in Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Mr O’Gorman, whose department is leading the humanitarian response to the crisis, asked to brief both the Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil parliamentary parties yesterday to keep them fully apprised of the situation in relation to refugees.

He said his department was now providing accommodation for more than 62,000 people who have arrived from Ukraine or are seeking international protection.

Of these, 45,000 are from Ukraine where the invasion by Russia last February has led to millions fleeing the country. An additional 17,000 are in direct provision, which compares with 7,500 last year.

Mr O’Gorman told TDs and senators in Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in his two separate briefings yesterday that the State now has structures in place to sustain an accommodation effort for the 150 to 200 people arriving each day, as well as those currently in the country.

He also acknowledged the huge effort by the public to support those who had arrived here and to welcome them into their communities.

The minister urged public representatives to work with his department as the refugee effort continues.

The Government has been told there could be as many as 15,000 more arrivals from Ukraine before the end of the year, prompting the Cabinet to agree to a series of measures last month that effectively hardened the State’s policy toward refugees.

Under the changes, Ukrainians housed in hotels are no longer able to refuse multiple offers of alternative accommodation and are being forced to pay for food, transport and other services.

Ministers also agreed to remove the automatic entitlement to medical cards for those living in direct provision facilities who have permission to remain in Ireland and instead move to a means-tested approach.

They will also lose their automatic entitlement to the points system that some direct provision centres use to give residents access to food and household items.

Officials are examining potential changes to the level of income supports, while the Department of Justice is carrying out a review of Ireland’s operation of the EU temporary protection directive.