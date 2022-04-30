Roddy Doyle addresses Dublin’s first Citizen’s Assembly on a directly elected mayor

Irish author Roddy Doyle today addressed the first meeting of the Citizen’s Assembly for a directly elected mayor in Dublin.

It was the first session of the new assembly which will consider what type of directly elected mayor would best serve the city.

Mr Doyle, a proud Dubliner, spoke about what the city is and what it means to him at the assembly at The Grand Hotel in Malahide.

He told the room that Dublin is “not a city it’s a sound” as he argued that the Liffey is Guinness' biggest secret and “other than that it is a disappointment”.

The Dublin Assembly met today under the chairmanship of Jim Gavin and included 67 randomly selected citizens of Dublin City and County and the 12 elected councillors that were nominated to participate.

At the virtual launch of the two new Citizens Assemblies three weeks ago, which included an assembly on Biodiversity Loss, Jim Gavin said it was a “great honour” to have been appointed as chair of the Dublin Assembly and that he accepted the role “without hesitation”.

Speaking today in Malahide, Mr Gavin said he was privileged to be the chairman for “this most significant gathering of free people to discuss, debate and dream about the future of our great county and city of Dublin.”

He added: “We want to see the city of the three castles tower to its historic best, a landmark for excellence, inclusion, innovation and community.

"We want Dublin to be a great place to visit, live, work, and raise a family.”

Today the assembly heard from DCU Historian and Geographer Dr Ruth McManus, who have an overview of the history and geography of the city and county of Dublin.

Dr Aodh Quinlivan from UCC and Professor Deiric Ó Broin from DCU then gave a broad introduction to local Government in Dublin and an overview of the current arrangements.

Lecturer in Public Administration at UL Dr Brid Quinn then spoke about who governs and how power is distributed before Prof O’Brion discussed the funding and finance of Dublin’s four local authorities.

The assembly will continue tomorrow and it will be addressed by the chief executives of the four Dublin and city councils, Owen Keegan (Dublin City Council), Frank Curran (Dun-Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council) Anne Marie Farrelly (Fingal County Council) and Danny McLoughlin (South Dublin County Council).

The 67 randomly selected citizens and 12 elected councillors will be given an opportunity to ask the CEO’s questions in a panel discussion.