Robert Watt will tell TDs there is ‘no evidence the Department of Health was secretly compiling dossiers on children with autism’

The Department of Health never gathered sensitive information on children who had sued through their parents to get educational supports, a Dáil committee will hear on Wednesday.

This was not done “in the manner portrayed” by an RTÉ Investigates programme broadcast on March 25 last, Robert Watt, the new secretary general at the Department of Health will say.

“There is no evidence that the Department of Health was secretly compiling dossiers on children with autism, as alleged,” Mr Watt will say, referring to the claims of a whistleblower in the programme.

The Department of Education has already denied engaging in any illegal or nefarious practices in litigated cases over a child’s special needs.

Mr Watt will say that the Department of Health, as a co-defendant, “may have documents on file that form part of the proceedings” being relevant to the pleadings and correspondence.

“There is no evidence that the Department of Health is prying on families,” he will insist.

Not has it “gathered information that was beyond instructions as part of the formal defence of a litigation case”.

There is no evidence either that it sought “updates or reports on plaintiffs” directly from schools or the Department of Education, he will also say, attacking some of the allegations in the programme.

Nor is there any indication that it sought clinical reports on plaintiff parents directly from health professionals.

He will tell TDs that an independent review by a senior counsel, published last month, found no basis for any belief of wrongdoing in the gathering and sharing of information on children with special needs.

Mr Watt will say he welcomes an inquiry by the Data Protection Commission, which is currently investigating the matter, but will say the sharing that took place was ‘typical’ of the type of information passed on for the defence of a legal claim when litigation has begun.

The headlines generated by the claims “will have caused distress for some families”, he will say, and the Department has appointed a liaison officer to engage with the 29 families involved.

“I have personally written to each of these families through their solicitor on file, offering the opportunity to engage,” he will tell TDs.

“The health and wellbeing of the people who use the health service is at the centre of every decision we make as a department.”