Robert Watt: who is the €290,000 civil servant?

Robert Watt does not fit the stereotype of the career bureaucrat who slowly and steadily rises to the top of the civil service.

He is not like Sir Humphrey Appleby, the deferential head of a ministerial department in the BBC comedy Yes Minister: outwardly respectful towards ministers, while fudging issues with hazy circumlocutions and dodging decisive action.

Those who have worked with Watt describe the newly appointed head of the Department of Health as “frank”, “outspoken”, “opinionated”, “the opposite to the Sir Humphrey type” and a man with “thick skin and sharp elbows”.

He has been a powerful figure at the top of the civil service since his appointment as the secretary general of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform by the Labour minister Brendan Howlin in 2011.

At times, the exchanges between Watt and Howlin could be extremely robust, with voices being raised.

Howlin confirms reports of legendary shouting matches between the pair. Junior staff could only listen in bemusement as the minister and his head of department roared at each other from their offices at opposite ends of a corridor in Government Buildings.

“We were very clear in our views, but we could be like that because we respected each other completely, and ultimately I made the decision,” Howlin says. “I had selected him to lead up the department and it was a very good choice.”

Watt has seldom steered clear of controversy since he became the chief bureaucrat keeping an eye on the purse strings and trying to implement public service reform during the depths of the economic crisis.

“There was no money, Ireland was shut out of the markets and we were fighting fire every day,” Howlin recalls. “Every day there was a difficult set of decisions — and often you were trying to make the least worst decision.”

Former Labour leader Brendan Howlin confirms reports of legendary shouting matches between him and Robert Watt, but said they had complete respect for each other

Former Labour leader Brendan Howlin confirms reports of legendary shouting matches between him and Robert Watt, but said they had complete respect for each other

Watt is again in the limelight in the middle of a crisis, following the confirmation this week of his permanent appointment as the top civil servant in the Department Health.

The mandarin has been doing the job on an interim basis since January, and his transfer has attracted controversy after his salary was set at €292,000.

That figure will eventually give him an annual pay packet that is €93,000 more than that of the secretary-general of the World Health Organisation, and €80,000 more than the Taoiseach’s.

Naturally, there were howls of indignation from TDs, including some on the Government benches.

Fianna Fáil backbencher Marc MacSharry likened the manner of the appointment to something out of Robert Mugabe’s Zimbabwe or Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Junior Fianna Fáil minister Niall Collins said no public servant should be paid more than the Taoiseach.

When the appointment was confirmed at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Watt quelled the anger somewhat by agreeing to defer the salary increase of €81,000.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said: “It had always been my intention that, if I were to be appointed to this role, I would waive this increase until the economy begins to recover and unemployment falls.”

With the prospect of recovery reasonably bright, he may not have to wait too long.

Watt will now play a key role in trying to steer his department through the rest of the pandemic and attempting to solve some of the notoriously intractable problems in the health service.

So, is he worth it? While the way his appointment was made and the level of his salary have been criticised, Watt has plenty of admirers among politicians and public servants who have worked with him.

At the same time, ministers who struggled to secure funds for their departments could blame him for their misfortunes. There were reports that some in Fine Gael held him responsible for their general election defeat last year, because he kept such a tight rein on spending in housing and health.

He is regarded by some close observers of central government as one the most influential civil servants of the past decade, second only to Martin Fraser, secretary general of the Department of the Taoiseach.

Tony O’Brien, former director general of the HSE, often dealt with him from the opposite side of the table in discussions about health funding.

“I was often on the other side of the argument and that informed my view that if you were in an existential battle, you would want him on your side,” he says.

O’Brien believes Watt’s appointment will benefit the Department of Health, because of his deep understanding of how central government works and his strong connections.

According to O’Brien, the department needs personalities with a big influence to get things done.

“We saw that when Mary Harney used her influence as a minister to introduce the cancer strategy, and Leo Varadkar as an up-and-coming minister was also successful at getting resources.”

Watt grew up in Beaumont on the northside of Dublin as the son of a taxi driver. He was educated at Ard Scoil Rís, before going on to Rathmines College of Commerce and University College Dublin, where he studied for a master’s in economics.

As a young man, he had strong links to the Labour Party. He became involved with the party while at UCD, canvassing for Derek McDowell in the Dublin North Central constituency.

He struck up a friendship with Rónán O’Brien, who later became an adviser to Howlin.

“He would have been more on the Blairite side of Labour than anything very left-wing,” says one former Fine Gael TD, who has known him since college.

Watt lives in Drumcondra with his wife, Laura Behan, another influential civil servant, who is head of the climate change unit at the Department of Transport.

Away from the civil service, Watt has acted as an underage coach at his local football team, Drumcondra AFC, and now serves as a director of the FAI.

Shane Ross, the former minister for transport, tourism and sport, recalled in his recent memoir how Watt had approached him seeking support to become a member of the board of the FAI.

Ross turned him down, but within weeks of the South Dublin Independent TD leaving government, Watt was appointed.

Shane Ross says he had a run-in with Robert Watt in 2018 when the civil servant questioned publicly why people with free bus passes could use public transport at peak times.

Shane Ross says he had a run-in with Robert Watt in 2018 when the civil servant questioned publicly why people with free bus passes could use public transport at peak times.

In the past, Watt has used a football analogy to describe with remarkable candour the risk-averse culture that can permeate the civil service.

In 2013, he told the Dublin Chamber of Commerce: “Someone said to me once that the perfect civil service career is to play 40 games, score no goals, concede no goals, win no matches, lose no matches, draw all your games and they will make you secretary general. And there is an element of truth to that statement.”

Watt explained why civil servants tend to avoid taking risks.

“They are risk-averse because they respond to incentives. If you do wonderful things in the public service, you don’t get that many plaudits. You might get your minister thanking you and you know you are doing a good job.

“If you mess up, you’ll read all about it in the Sunday Independent. You’ll be hauled before the Public Accounts Committee to explain. So they are risk-averse. That leads to slow decision-making and a lack of decision-making.”

At the same time, one should not underestimate the power that can be wielded by senior civil servants. Taoiseach Micheál Martin is believed to have been instrumental in moving Watt into health to support Stephen Donnelly, a minister who had no experience in government until he took on the job last summer.

Ministers arrive, but the civil servants who guide them are usually permanent or semi-permanent fixtures, who will still be there when the politician moves on.

Watt has seen many ministers come and go, serving under Ruairi Quinn and Charlie McCreevy as the economy took off at the start of the Celtic Tiger era. Then he was close to the action as assistant secretary general under Brian Lenihan as Ireland Inc crashed and burned. Between 2000 and 2008, he took a break from the civil service to work as an economist in the private sector for Indecon consultants.

It was when he helped to create the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform as its young secretary general in 2011 that he first attracted headlines.

He may have been set on a career in the public service, but it was never likely to be as a diplomat.

While he has leapt to the defence of the public service when it has been under attack, at other times he has complained that it is too difficult to fire under-performing civil servants.

At a National Economic Dialogue at Dublin Castle in 2017, Watt had a much-publicised verbal tussle with Dr Sean Healy, director of Social Justice Ireland.

Healy, the respected anti-poverty campaigner, had claimed a presentation showing that Ireland was listed 11th in a global ranking for social progress was not credible, claiming it did not reflect the experience of many Irish people.

Watt hit back, urging Healy to provide data in a “facts-based discussion”.

“It’s unfair to say that people haven’t benefited from the recovery,” he said, pointing out that the numbers at work had risen.

“Bring your data, let’s see your data, as supposed to supposition,” he challenged Healy.

He has also had some epic scraps with members of the Dáil Public Accounts Committee (PAC). In 2012, he took grave exception to the then PAC chairman John McGuinness’s claims that a powerful group of civil servants wanted to “nobble” any inquiry into how the decision to guarantee all bank deposits in September 2008 was reached.

In response, Watt told McGuinness that it was “of real concern to me that unsubstantiated allegations of a serious nature against the civil service can appear in the press without any evidence to support them”.

In recent months, McGuinness has been at the forefront in questioning why Watt’s transfer to Health warrants a €81,000 pay hike.

There was uproar on the PAC two years ago during discussions on cost overruns at the National Children’s Hospital, when Watt was overheard telling officials outside the meeting that the then chairman Seán Fleming would have to “control the mob”.

He later said: “If I said it, I apologise for that and it wasn’t meant to be offensive.”

Shane Ross tells Review he had a run-in with Watt in 2018 when the civil servant questioned publicly why people with free bus passes could use public transport at peak times.

Watt had cited the example of his 82-year-old friend Paddy, “who got on the bus for free, when all the mortgage slaves paid”.

Ross said at the time that any curtailment of the use of free bus passes would happen “over my dead body”.

There are plenty of other occasions when he has spoken his mind, either in public or behind the scenes. Watt strongly but unsuccessfully advised the government against implementing the National Broadband Plan on the grounds of affordability, risk and value for money.

He also raised doubts about plans for the government to help first-time buyers get on the property ladder by taking equity in their homes.

He said in an internal government email: “The property industry want an equity scheme because it will increase prices.”

While many commentators regard his pay rise as excessive, one former minister says high salaries were needed to attract top candidates.

“A lot of the criticisms are down to begrudgery,” the former minister says. “Robert has a very direct way of dealing with people that I found refreshing — and some people don’t like that, including civil servants and politicians.”

In his new job, Watt will perhaps face his toughest challenge yet.

Howlin, a former health minister, says: “It touches into every household and touches virtually every family every day. There are lots of vested interests involved who exploit that and work to their own ends and not necessarily for the public interest.”

Tony O’Brien, the former HSE boss, once famously described the health service as “an amorphous blob”.

He said this week that the precise roles of the Department of Health and HSE have still not been set out clearly, and sometimes policies fall through the cracks.

“I would expect that a key priority for Robert Watt will be to bring rationality to the relationship between the department and the HSE, so that it is clear who is doing what, and who is accountable for what.”

Watt will no doubt be criticised for the high salary. But nobody could accuse him of taking the easy option.

Inevitably, in his new workplace, there is always a crisis around the corner.