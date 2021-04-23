| 12.2°C Dublin

Robert Watt: who is the €290,000 civil servant?

Robert Watt has seldom steered clear of controversy as one of the country’s top bureaucrats. We profile the man famous for his ‘thick skin and sharp elbows’

Robert Watt speaking at the 'Ireland- Lessons from it's Recovery from the Bank-Sovereign Loop' conference at Dublin Castle in 2015. Photo by Steve Humphreys Expand
Former Labour leader Brendan Howlin confirms reports of legendary shouting matches between him and Robert Watt, but said they had complete respect for each other Expand
Shane Ross says he had a run-in with Robert Watt in 2018 when the civil servant questioned publicly why people with free bus passes could use public transport at peak times. Expand

Robert Watt does not fit the stereotype of the career bureaucrat who slowly and steadily rises to the top of the civil service.

He is not like Sir Humphrey Appleby, the deferential head of a ministerial department in the BBC comedy Yes Minister: outwardly respectful towards ministers, while fudging issues with hazy circumlocutions and dodging decisive action.

