Department of Health secretary general Robert Watt has said it is not “reasonable” for him to attend more than one Oireachtas committee to answer questions over the Tony Holohan-Trinity secondment debacle.

In a letter to the Oireachtas Finance Committee chair John McGuinness, Robert Watt argues it is “neither in the public interest, nor is it an efficient use of members or public servants’ time” to attend a different committee from the Oireachtas Health Committee.

Despite declining to appear before the Finance Committee, Mr Watt calls for members to address issues related to the chief medical officer’s now-abandoned secondment to Trinity College Dublin in a “professional, factual, and policy focused manner, without unnecessary and distracting personal commentary”.

The committee is due to hear from Department of the Taoiseach secretary general Martin Fraser on the matter later on Wednesday.

During Dáil questions on Tuesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin criticised the “witch hunt nature” of the approach being taken by some TDs to Mr Watt, whose handling of the matter has been heavily criticised.

In further correspondence sent to the Finance Committee late on Tuesday night, the Oireachtas Health Committee said it had agreed to invite Mr Watt and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to appear before it over the Holohan debacle on either May 4 or 11. However, Mr Donnelly has said he will not appear until after an external report into the secondment is completed in June.

Mr Watt, in his letter to Mr McGuinness which includes correspondence related to the secondment, said he takes his accountability responsibilities as a civil servant “very seriously” but questions the need for “duplicate examinations” of issues.

“I have attended many sessions of Oireachtas Committees and look forward to doing so again. As indicated, I have answered questions on these matters at the Health Committee and I do not believe it is reasonable for me to be asked to attend a different sectoral Committee to answer questions on the same issue,” he writes.

“I understand that it has been the practice for some time now that one committee should look at each particular issue under its terms of reference rather than duplicate examinations of issues.

“I’m sure you would agree this is neither in the public interest, nor is it an efficient use of members or public servants’ time. If there is a dispute about which Committee considers a certain matter I understand that this is a matter for the Houses of the Oireachtas to adjudicate upon.”

In his letter, Mr Watt also appeals to members to carry out their duties in a “respectful and courteous manner” and “without unnecessary and distracting personal commentary”.

He concludes by acknowledging that while members may have different views on “this procedural issue” or in relation to the “substantive policy matters” related to the proposed secondment, he hopes “that we can carry out our respective duties in a respectful and courteous manner”.

“In this matter I have acted in good faith and would appeal to all concerned in the betterment of the public interest to address the issues that arise in a professional, factual, and policy focused manner, without unnecessary and distracting personal commentary,” Mr Watt writes.

Earlier this month, Dr Holohan abandoned his plans to take up a professorship at Trinity College Dublin — after the Taoiseach announced a pause in the proposed indefinite secondment, which would have seen the CMO keep his €187,000 public service salary while remaining employed by the Department of Health.

Questions over how the role would be funded and the open-ended nature of the secondment, which Mr Watt played a central role in organising, prompted criticism from senior ministers, who were not aware of many of the details of the move before it was announced.

Dr Holohan will now retire as CMO in July and leave the public service altogether.