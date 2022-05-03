Robert Watt says he ‘regrets’ that CMO’s secondment to Trinity ‘is no longer possible’

Robert Watt, the Secretary General of the Department of Health, says it is regrettable Dr Tony Holohan is not getting a taxpayer-funded academic job that sparked controversy and criticism.

The funding of his salary would have formed “part of the normal Estimates process, subject to Ministerial and Cabinet approval,” Mr Watt adds, saying Ireland had some of the lower Covid death rates per-capita across the globe.

Mr Watt will tell the Health committee tomorrow that he regrets “that what I viewed as an important and innovative proposal for increasing our public health capacity in Ireland, is not now going ahead.”

This important work “would have benefited greatly” through being led by Dr Holohan, according to Mr Watt’s opening statement.

He will be joined by Dr Holohan at the body tomorrow, having declined to appear before the Oireachtas Finance committee. It has emerged that Mr Watt was involved in discussions around creating the new post — which the Taoiseach did not know about before it entered the public domain.

“I believed when we conceived this proposal that it was essential that we continued to harness Dr Holohan’s knowledge and skills in the public interest,” Mr Watt says.

“I regret that this will no longer be possible.”

In support of his contention about developing public health leadership skills into the future, Mr Watt cites a recent report in the medical journal, the Lancet, which hails the response to the pandemic in Ireland as among the best in the world.

“The Lancet recently published a major global review of excess mortality during the pandemic with data from countries and sub-national regions throughout the world,” he says.

“It found that some countries…. such as Iceland, Norway, Ireland, and Cyprus, had some of the lowest rates [of excess mortality] in the world.”

The bar was put at fewer than 50 deaths per 100,000 from Covid-19. Yet in Ireland the death rate was one-quarter of this standard, at 12.5 per 100,000 population. Nonetheless the deadly virus still claimed 7,000 lives here.

Mr Watt says: “The cumulative rate of recorded Covid-19 deaths per million population in Ireland remained consistently below the EU-27 average throughout the pandemic.”

He acknowledges the deaths and high levels of illness, while appearing to suggest that Ireland’s health leadership contained the situation.

Economically, the last two years of pandemic cost the Irish Exchequer around €40 billion, Mr Watt states.

“In the context of such costs, it is right that Governments and health systems around the world are now investing significantly in public health.”

He adds: “A clear component of this is to develop leadership capacity in order to strengthen and prepare in the event of future pandemics.”

He points out that this ambition is “set out in the Programme for Government.”

Thus he had initial discussions with the CMO in August 2021 regarding his future plans, “as did the Secretary to the Government,” Martin Fraser.

As Delta and then Omicron variants emerged, “these discussions were necessarily paused until earlier this year, when disease indicators confirmed that Ireland was in a better epidemiological position,” Mr Watt says.

“At that point, and in the context of Ireland’s future pandemic preparedness, the CMO raised with some third level institutions how the Department of Health could strengthen… public health leadership.”

The proposal for a Professorship then emerged, “the purpose of which was to ensure that Dr Holohan’s experience and skillset remained within the public service,” he says.

“The Department’s intention was for Dr Holohan to lead the development and activities of collaboration between all universities and the health sector, and to develop stronger links with the WHO and agencies of the EU.”

On February 25th the CMO requested his support to progress a secondment to Trinity College, Mr Watt says. “He indicated that he had informed the Secretary to the Government.”

Health considered that the funding of Dr Holohan’s post was something that needed to be worked out, but saw it as coming from “dedicated additional research funding.”

Mr Watt says there are steps that all Departments and Ministers must follow in order to allocate funds. “It was clear to me that this proposal was in line with the Government’s commitment to investing in public health.”