Robert Watt could face Dáil vote after he declines to appear before Finance Committee

TDS and Senators could be asked to vote on whether Robert Watt should appear before an Oireachtas Finance Committee after the Department of Health secretary general declined a request to come before it.

Mr Watt told the committee on Tuesday it would not be “reasonable” for him to appear before it over the Tony Holohan-Trinity secondment debacle as he is accountable to the Oireachtas Health Committee.

The Finance Committee has now agreed, following a request from Sinn Féin, to seek powers of compellability which would require a vote of the Dáil and the Seanad.

It will then have to seek specific permission from an internal Leinster House committee to compel Mr Watt to appear before it.

The process is likely to take several weeks but could result in a vote on the floor of the Dáil and Seanad and a potentially embarrassing situation both for the Government and Mr Watt.

Sinn Féin committee members Mairéad Farrell and Pearse Doherty wrote to the chair John McGuinness on Wednesday to outline their belief that they are now left with no alternative but to seek to have greater powers of compellability for the committee.

“As such I am requesting that this committee write to the Committee on Parliamentary Privileges and Oversight (CPPO) to request this,” the letter states.

The letter outlines a two-stage process where first the committee writes to the CPPO of both Houses - the Dáil and Seanad - to apply for the powers to send for the said individual and any related documents.

If the CPPO approves this, then power must be granted by the Dáil via a motion and the same for the Seanad as it is a joint committee.

“I believe the time has now come for this Committee to reassert itself, to reclaim the vital scrutinising role it was given, and its responsibility for bringing accountability among senior positions in the public service,” the letter concludes.

During a public session of the Finance Committee on Wednesday afternoon, Mr Doherty said it was “unfortunate” that the committee had to seek these powers of compellability in respect of another civil servant, whom he did not name.

His comments came during a hearing with Department of the Taoiseach secretary general Martin Fraser who told the committee repeatedly he was not involved in details and circumstances surrounding Dr Holohan’s proposed secondment to Trinity College Dublin, including how it would be funded.

Mr Fraser told the committee he had discussed Dr Holohan’s future work plans with him towards the end of summer last year, but that the matter did not progress due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said this was an arranged meeting but there were no notes, records or minutes from it. "It was just a conversation between two colleagues,” he said. “It was just a chat."

He described it as a “general enough conversation” and that he also discussed it with Robert Watt at that time in what he recalled was a telephone conversation.

Beyond a “generic proposal” that the Chief Medical Officer would be moving on, Mr Fraser said he did not recall any further engagement on it until February when Dr Holohan told him in a phone conversation that he was looking at a possible role in the third level sector and it was a secondment.

Mr Fraser said he supported the concept of Dr Holohan moving into such a role.

