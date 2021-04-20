Robert Watt appointed secretary general of Department of Health but will waive €81,000 salary increase for now

Senior civil servant Robert Watt has been appointed permanent secretary general of the Department of Health - but will initially waive a controversial €81,000 salary increase, the Cabinet has been told.

Mr Watt was appointed interim secretary general of the Department of Health in January while a recruitment process for the permanent position was underway.

The process has attracted major political controversy after it was proposed that the position would command a salary of €292,000.

Mr Watt is former secretary general of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

Mr Watt, who currently earns around €211,000 per year, said he will waive the salary increase until such time as the economy recovers and unemployment falls. However, it is unclear for how long exactly this situation will apply.

Mr Watt’s appointment follows an independent process conducted by the Top-Level Appointments Committee (TLAC).

In a statement, he said: “I was delighted to be asked to take on the role of Interim Secretary General in the Department of Health earlier this year. An open TLAC competition was held and I am pleased to be asked to take on this role on a permanent basis following the Government meeting today.

“The proposed salary for this role is higher than my current salary. I don’t think it is appropriate to take such an increase in pay given the current difficult economic conditions the country faces. It had always been my intention that, if I were to be appointed to this role, I would waive this increase until the economy begins to recover and unemployment falls.

“I am looking forward to continuing to work with my colleagues in the Department of Health on the many challenges we face.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said: “I am pleased that Robert is taking on this really important role in the Department of Health. The Department continues to work through the challenge of Covid-19, is leading on the vaccination programme and the implementation of Sláintecare. Robert brings a wealth of experience to this role and I looking forward to working with him in the time ahead.”

Mr Watt was appointed the top civil servant at the Department of Health on an interim basis following a personal request from Taoiseach Micheál Martin, the Oireachtas Finance Committee was told in February.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath told the committee that Mr Watt had "no input" in sanctioning the salary increase and defended the proposed pay increase.

The Finance Committee along with the Dáil's powerful Public Accounts Committee jointly agreed to probe the appointment earlier this year and unsuccessfully called for the recruitment process to be suspended pending their inquiry.

