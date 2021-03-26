Robert Watt among health officials TDs want to quiz over secret dossiers on autistic children in legal actions

Department of Health officials will be invited to appear before an Oireachtas Committee to answer questions from TDs and senators about allegations of gathering dossiers on autistic children involved in legal actions.

It is believed that the Committee will meet with Robert Watt, who is the interim Secretary General at the Department of Health.

The Committee will write to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly this evening, calling for the Senior Counsel's report to be made available to the whistleblower today.

In the letter, the Committee will also request a copy of the report for its members to be sent by March 30, next Tuesday.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has asked Mr Donnelly to consider a review of policy following issues raised by a report by RTÉ Investigates.

The programme, which aired last night, found that the Department of Health has been secretly using information from private doctor consultations to build and maintain dossiers on children with autism who were involved in legal actions against the State.

In an emergency private meeting of the Oireachtas Health Committee today, TDs and Senators decided that they would invite Department of Health officials to appear before the Committee.

The meeting was urgently called by the chair of the Committee, Sinn Féin’s Seán Crowe, following the airing of the programme on Thursday.

Sources said that while it is not yet clear which department officials will be invited to appear before the Committee, former officials may also be considered.

Former officials have no obligation to appear as witnesses before an Oireachtas committee.

As next week’s Committee meeting has already been arranged, it will now be examined if provisions can be made for an additional meeting when the Dáil and Seanad is off for two weeks for Easter.

TDs and senators may hold the special meeting on the week of April 5, if this is possible due Committee Room booking slot availability.

It is understood that at this afternoon’s meeting, members condemned last night’s programme and recognised that the case is quite complex.

Mr Watt, who is currently the interim secretary general of the Department of Health, has been under scrutiny recently because he will receive a salary increase of around €80,000 a year from his current €211,000 if he is appointed to the role on a permanent basis.

Online Editors