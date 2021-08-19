Taoiseach Micheál Martin said a “comprehensive” roadmap outlining dates for the further easing of society from Covid-19 restrictions will be published next week.

It is unlikely that any more measures will be eased before the end of September as the Government is focusing on the safe return of schools and colleges.

Mr Martin said he will be working with the different Government departments next week to sign off on a roadmap for “the next phase” of easing restrictions, which will include dates for people returning to the office, the return of the entertainment industry, and other indoor activities.

"It’s a roadmap to take us to the end of the year and maybe beyond but we always monitor this,” he told RTÉ News: Six One.

"Next week we will give a comprehensive picture to people with timelines. We will be going into a new era of the management of Covid-19, but there will always be a need for personal responsibility in the coming months.”

This comes after the Cabinet Committee on Covid met today, however, no major changes to the easing of restrictions has been made.

Mr Martin said the meeting today wasn’t about drafting this roadmap but “to get a sense of where we are now.”

“The incidence is high in Ireland, very high and the vaccination rate is very high,” he said.

“The overwhelming message from today's meeting is that the vaccination is highly impactful in giving protection as it is preventing people from going into hospital and ICU.

"The Delta variant hasn't reached its peak yet and there's a very high incidence rate out there and that impacts our hospitals.

“We need to continue to do this in a measured way and by giving clarity to the sectors like the entertainment industry.”

A further 1,818 Covid-19 Covid-19 cases were confirmed by the Department of Health today as Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said there is now “a rapid rise in the incidence of the disease across the country”.

There are now 244 Covid-19 patients in hospital and 52 in intensive care. Over the last week a total of 12,348 cases have been reported nationally.

