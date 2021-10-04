Rival towns and cities will be able to bid for State funding under €165 billion National Development Plan

Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the launch of the NDP. Picture: Julien Behal

Rival towns and cities will be able to bid for State funding for projects for the first time under the new €165 billion National Development Plan launched today.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin insisted the capital spending plan would not prove an unattainable "wish list" and insisted it will transform both Irish society and the national economy over the next decade.

The blueprint for the biggest State-led construction programme in history was unveiled in Cork as the Cabinet met on Leeside to underline the NDP's aim of delivering balanced regional development.

For the first time ever, a major capital works programme will have climate change goals built-in - with projects being rated on their environmental impact.

Transport Minister and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan insisted the NDP was "green through and through."

While the NDP has maintained all of Ireland's previously promised major road projects, investment has been undertaken on a two-to-one basis favouring public transport over roads.

For the first time, rival cities and towns will also be able to bid for State project funding based on an ability to deliver within a specific timeframe.

The NDP also aims to underpin the 660,000 new jobs forecast for Ireland by 2040.

Ireland's population will soar to over six million by that time.

Mr Martin insisted the ambitious plan was not "a wish list" and insisted the taxpayer would receive value for money as all aspects of Irish society was modernised and future-proofed.

"First of all there is very substantial funding underpinning these projects so it is not a wish list," he said.

"We are going to see very large capital investment in this country for the next ten years."

"We need to modernise our infrastructure and our country but doing so in a way that takes climate change into account."

The Taoiseach said it was "the largest State-led building programme in (Irish) history."

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said Ireland had to face future challenges head-on.

"Ireland needs to invest big in infrastructure," he said.

Mr Varadkar said the NDP will see Ireland address climate change, housing needs, transport demands and the digitalisation of the economy.

The NDP will be delivered by targeted borrowing - with the State aiming to have an exchequer surplus for non-capital spending by 2023.

The Taoiseach was adamant there would be no major borrowing for day-to-day State operations.

For the next decade, Ireland will boast the highest level of capital investment in the EU.

There will also be a 30pc hike in R&D spending as well as investment in educational facilities.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said Ireland will never before have witnessed such an investment programme.

The programme will help deliver 81,000 direct and indirect construction jobs.

After the controversy surrounding the spending on the National Children's Hospital, there will be in-built cost assessments and the Public Investment Delivery Board will get five new external members with private sector experience.

"The investment here is gigantic - it is the largest and the 'greenest' NDP in the history of the State. The scale here has never been seen before."

Mr Ryan has seen transport projects secure a total €35 billion share of the 10-year spending blueprint.

"A lot of what is happening in Cork is what we need to see happening in the rest of the country," Mr Ryan said.

"This NDP is about doubling down on the national planning framework which is about better regional development, compact development and low carbon development."

Mr Ryan said Cork was a city that had embraced pedestrianisation and the need for enhanced public transport investment.

"This is critical to the development of our country - creating urban, town, village and city centre spaces that are a joy to behold."

He said Ireland had inherited incredible 18th and 19th century market towns which needed to be freed from traffic congestion.

Mr Ryan said the NDP was a significant capital budget that had to deliver value for money.

"We must spend wisely and well," he said.

He said the Green Party were "100pc" behind the NDP - and denied that the inclusion of major road projects challenged party priorities.

"If I was to pick out one project or example of what is going to change things it is Metropolitan Rail for Cork,” he said. “We have already committed to that in the Recovery and Resilience Fund - those Midleton and Mallow lines, new stations, housing beside the stations shows how we can tackle the housing crisis and climate crisis at the same time."

Mr Ryan also singled out Dublin's MetroLink project which he has been arguing for now for over 25 years.

"We have to be careful in this NDP - I didn't want to go down the route of saying it'll cost exactly this and it will be built exactly then. Firstly, you don't want to tell people who are bidding in that this is what you are willing to pay? You want competitive tension,” he said.

"Also, being honest, it takes a long time to get through the Irish planning system."

"When you start, how long it takes depends to a certain extent on planning and whether you are subjected to legal challenges."

"I have been working on MetroLink for 25 years. We started 25 years ago on the planning for it. It won't be 25 years - it won't be anything like it. We are going t build it as quickly as we can - this entire NDP -because we need it."

"The public transport projects are critical to solving the housing crisis. We want transport led development where you put the housing in beside where the high quality public transport is."

"That is why it is important. We are really ramping up housing expenditure over the next five years - the second half of the decade the public transport projects really kick in."

Integral to the plan will be a massive ramping-up of Ireland's house building programme, in particular the provision of social and affordable homes to tackle the housing crisis that has plagued the country since 2010.

Ireland aims to achieve more than 300,000 housing units across the private, social and affordable sectors over the next decade.

A core target will be the delivery of 54,000 affordable homes by 2030.

Overall housing supply will reach an average of 33,000 units each year for the next decade with a guarantee of €4 billion in State support per annum.

The NDP will also aim to tackle Ireland's lop-sided national development with growth in Dublin over the past half century outstripping that of all regional Irish cities including Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford.

Of Ireland's 4.9 million people, some 1.9 million now live in the greater Dublin area.

Mr Ryan said the aim is to promote sustainable growth in Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford - and slash carbon emissions by reducing traffic thanks to remote working, enhanced public transport and ensuring people live within 'active travel' distance of key facilities.

The Tánaiste said country areas will benefit from the NDP.

"Rural Ireland has a bright future and we are determined to deliver on time,” he said.

While the MetroLink and Cork metropolitan rail projects are showcase Green Party projects, major road projects will also be supported.

These will include the M20 Cork-Limerick motorway, the Galway Ring Road and the N5 Wesport-Turlough Road.

Ireland will also secure three major new elective hospitals under the NDP for Dublin, Galway and Cork.

The NDP capital spending budget is €136 billion which will be an increase of €45 billion on the outgoing plan.

The total value of the NDP will be brought up to €165 billion when spending from all State and semi-State bodies are taken into account.