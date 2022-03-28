Risk of land shortage could make housing crisis worse, committee told

The risk of a land shortage may make the housing crisis worse, according to non-for-profit housing bodies.

The alliance for approved housing bodies (AHBs) have told the Dáil housing committee that competition for land could increase the cost of housing.

Serviced land which is ready for development is “critical” for affordable homes, according to the Housing Alliance, which represents AHBs.

Under the Government’s Housing for All plan, over 33,000 homes per year will be built by 2030, however, the group has now warned that competition for land may make the housing crisis worse.

“There is a risk that competition for land could exacerbate the growing housing affordability challenge,” the group said in documents to the Oireachtas Housing Committee.

The alliance called for a capital grant to build homes, as the current funding model sees AHBs having to borrow 100pc of the costs.

It said that this grant would allow “significant” capacity as it would mean the ability to purchase land.

“There is significant development capacity within the Housing Alliance if we have access to land at an affordable cost: access to publicly owned land on which to develop new homes is critical.

“As our primary funding mechanism is 100% debt financed, the Housing Alliance cannot increase the supply of land by taking on further debt; grant funding would be required,” it said.

As part of the Government’s multi-billion housing plan, the country’s six AHBs are expected to deliver nearly half of new build social homes by 2030.

The Alliance also said that an “obvious” challenge will be having enough builders to build homes as well as new retrofitting targets.

“An obvious challenge will be ensuring an adequate supply of skilled labour to develop and deliver these homes, alongside retrofitting targets and the need to remedy construction defects. Brexit, Covid and the war in Ukraine have impacted supply chains, and increased the cost of materials.”

Representatives from the alliance are due to appear before the housing committee tomorrow.