The risk of a fourth wave of infection in the coming weeks is very high, Nphet warned in their letter to the Health Minister this week.

The letter was sent to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly from Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn on March 29 ahead of the Cabinet decision on the easing of Covid restrictions for the Irish public.

Dr Glynn summarised Ireland’s current situation as “precarious”.

He wrote that the R is now estimated to be at or above 1 and “combined with the current high baseline of incidence and a more transmissible virus, the risk of a fourth wave of infection in the coming weeks is very high if public health measures are relaxed too quickly.”

Nphet provided detailed modelling of different scenarios to the Cabinet.

They suggested kids sport not to return until May.

“Consideration will also be given to the phased return of non-contact outdoor training, starting with under 13s, in May,” the letter reads.

Nphet also advisesd that even with a continuation of all other Level 5 measures, it is likely that the profile of the disease will deteriorate at least to some extent over the coming weeks.

They wrote; “The NPHET is conscious of the upcoming Easter holiday period and acknowledged the particular burden that restrictions place on the population over traditional festive periods.

"However, the NPHET stressed the importance of continued public buy-in and adherence to all measures over the period.

"Given the current disease profile, it is essential that there is no increased mobility or socialisation, inter-household and/or intergenerational mixing should be avoided, and people should remain in their normal place of residence over the Easter period.

"While it is appreciated that the proposals are modest, they will enable people to do more outdoors and to engage in a modest level of safe socialisation in the immediate term.

"Moreover, if as a population, we can continue to persevere and adhere to the public health measures for a relatively short period of time (fully acknowledging the difficulties this poses for people and their families), we can be confident that we will be in a much better position as we enter the summer months.”

Micheál Martin announced the easing of restrictions in a national address yesterday evening, with the majority to begin on April 12 once students have returned to school.

Deputy chief medical officer Ronan Glynn said afterwards that the Government’s plan was “broadly in line” with Nphet’s recommendations.

In a live televised address, the Taoiseach said “we are on the final stretch of this terrible journey” and he promised to have all over-70s vaccinated by the middle of May.

He also said the Government will have six million vaccines by the end of July.

He announced people will be able to travel throughout their county, or within 20km of their home, from April 12, while two households will be allowed to socialise outside.

Meanwhile, a range of outdoor activities including golf, tennis and children’s sports training will be permitted from April 26.

Outdoor attractions such as Dublin Zoo and heritage sites will also be allowed to welcome visitors from this date.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) had asked the Government to delay the return of sport until May.

The Cabinet’s plan also included increasing the number of people who can attend a funeral from 10 to 25 in the last week of next month.

