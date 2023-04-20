Rishi Sunak’s softly-softly approach is music to the DUP’s ears

Rishi Sunak rode into town to host a majestic dinner in Hillsborough Castle and to play a very different role to his secretary of state.

The British prime minister was good cop to Chris Heaton-Harris’s bad cop regarding the DUP.

His words about it returning to Stormont carried not the slightest whiff of coercion.

They were about cajoling and coaxing the party — all carrot, no big stick.

“I share people’s frustration that the institutions are not back up and running,” Sunak told the audience.

“We must keep working to persuade all parts of the community that returning to the institutions is the best path, and we will do that.

“We will talk, we will listen, we will try to persuade.

“I want to speak directly for a moment to the representatives of unionism whose concerns with the protocol we have focused on addressing.

“I urge you to work with us to get Stormont up and running again.

“That’s the right thing to do in its own terms, and I’m convinced it’s also the right thing to do for our Union.”

Sunak said what every unionist in their heart knows to be true but what so many have had difficulty translating from theory into practice: “We must build support beyond those of us who already identify as unionists.

“We have to show that devolved government with the UK works for Northern Ireland.

“The fact that the institutions have been down for nine of the last 25 years should be a source of profound concern.

“Over the long term that will not bolster the cause of unionism. We need to get the institutions up and running — and keep them up and running.”

The softly-softly approach was music to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s ears.

Just back from London, the DUP leader was as scathing about Heaton-Harris and suggested someone may need to “take him aside and give him a lesson in peace-building and in quiet diplomacy”.

Sunak’s words didn’t indicate any imminent fulfilment of Alliance’s hopes to reform the system so one party can never again block the institutions from functioning,

The prime minister said that can happen only if it attracts “widespread consent”.

It is highly unlikely that either Sinn Fein or the DUP will in reality ever agree to changing a system which hands them a veto.

The prime minister outlined his aspirations for Northern Ireland: a thriving economy that is far less reliant on the public sector, a contented society not in the grip of paramilitaries, integrated education commonplace, and peace walls demolished.

As he closed the Good Friday Agreement conference at Queen’s, Sunak was understandably keen to not just reminisce about past achievements, but to look to the future.

This was a speech oozing optimism and confidence. The public have heard such positive patter so many times before only to be ultimately disappointed.

Still, there was no limit to the prime minister’s ambitions. “When we look back in 25 years from now,” he said, “surely we should aspire our legacy to be nothing less than this: that the institutions have been up and running for every single year.”

Good luck with that.