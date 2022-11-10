British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shakes hands with Taoiseach Micheál Martin during the British-Irish Council Summit in Blackpool, Britain (Cameron Smith/Pool via REUTERS)

British prime minister Rishi Sunak hailed “a very positive meeting” with the Taoiseach, saying: “What I want to do is find a negotiated solution preferably.”

He added: “I'm pleased with the progress that we're making in these early days in this job, and my focus is to try and find a resolution here to get the institutions back up and running. That's how we're going to deliver for the people in Northern Ireland.”

The British prime minister was speaking after his first official meeting with Micheál Martin at the British-Irish Council summit in Blackpool.

The summit comes after Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris announced plans to extend a deadline for calling a Stormont election and cut the pay of Assembly members, amid continuing political deadlock in the region.

Mr Sunak said: “I think we all recognise that the protocol is having a real impact on the ground, and on families on businesses in Northern Ireland, and threatening Northern Ireland's place in the United Kingdom. And I want to resolve that.

“I'm deeply committed to the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. I want to see the institutions back up and running in Northern Ireland because that's what the people in Northern Ireland need and deserve. I discussed this with the Taoiseach.

“I'm confident that with goodwill and pragmatism that we can find a way through. I've also met with the European Union earlier this week also to discuss these things. And I remain committed to trying to find a way through -- because we have to.”

He said a solution would require everyone to enter into talks in a spirit of goodwill and pragmatism. “I'm confident if we can do that. Working together, we can find a way through.”

Negotiations between the UK and EU aimed at securing changes to the protocol are continuing, with both sides talking up the prospect of a deal.

The DUP has made clear it will not countenance a return to powersharing until the protocol's economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland are scrapped.