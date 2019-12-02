Rise above hurtful words on migrants - UN chair
A leading United Nations diplomat has warned against politicians using language that discriminates against migrants.
United Nations General Assembly President Professor Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said it was important not to demonise others.
"The issue of engagement is key. Parliament is important, because you expect a bit more concentration through parliament or through some institution that can consider with less passion and less sentiment," he said.
On a visit to Ireland, he also warned against responding in kind to hurtful language.
"Whatever the basis upon which hurtful language is employed in political discourse, the issue is to go above it, rather than to respond in kind. Responding in kind can continue the cycle of the same language and is something to be watchful of," he added.
The Nigerian diplomat said it was important to listen to the concerns of those who use hurtful language to address underlying issues.
In an interview with the Irish Independent, Prof Muhammad-Bande said the rights of asylum seekers must be upheld.
"There should be no excuse whatsoever for hatred.
"In the long term, we are defined by how we relate to others in their time of need. We are dealing with a common humanity," he said.
Meanwhile, Archbishop of Dublin Dr Diarmuid Martin has hit out at the emergence of "a new language of racism", describing himself as "horrified" to find "traces of such racism among believers".
Speaking in his homily at the Church of St Joseph the Artisan, Bonnybrook in Dublin, yesterday, he said the terms "refugee" and "asylum seeker" should only arouse heartfelt concern in the Christian heart.
He said that though racist language was at times understated in its expression, it was "just as nasty in its effects on men and women who need our help, our care and our respect". His comments come following a number of protests against plans to accommodate asylum seekers in several towns.
Irish Independent
