Rise above hurtful words on migrants - UN chair

A leading United Nations diplomat has warned against politicians using language that discriminates against migrants.

A leading United Nations diplomat has warned against politicians using language that discriminates against migrants.

United Nations General Assembly President Professor Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said it was important not to demonise others.

"The issue of engagement is key. Parliament is important, because you expect a bit more concentration through parliament or through some institution that can consider with less passion and less sentiment," he said.

On a visit to Ireland, he also warned against responding in kind to hurtful language.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In