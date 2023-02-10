‘Rihanna farmer’ hoping to win a seat for DUP on Ards and North Down council

The Co Down farmer who famously told Rihanna to “cover up” as she shot a racy pop video in his field near Bangor is making a political comeback.

Alan Graham, then a North Down DUP councillor, made international headlines when he intervened after spotting that the Barbadian singer had stripped off to film the video for her No1 hit We Found Love.

Mr Graham said at the time he did not “believe young ladies should have to take their clothes off to entertain”.

The farmer said he had not halted the filming, however, adding that Rihanna had been “very gracious and respectful” when they spoke and they had “parted company on good terms”.

He had been helping the production crew recover a vehicle that had become stuck in the field on his Belfast Road farm when he noticed Rihanna had removed clothing.

Mr Graham is now hoping to win a seat for the DUP on Ards and North Down Borough Council in the Holywood and Clandeboye ward.

The DUP veteran lost his council seat in 2019 to Alliance Party representative Scott Wilson.

Mr Graham feels his farming background can help him as a councillor.

“I think my work as a farmer gives me a good insight, which is useful as a councillor,” he said.

He says that if elected he aims to make unionism as inclusive as possible.

“Something that is particularly important to me is that unionism does not have a particular religion or people. Unionism is for everyone and anyone,” he said.

He feels strongly that politicians need to set their differences aside to work together for the people they represent.

“One thing I’ve noticed in recent years, not just here but also in America and across the water, is that politicians tend to spend most of their time between elections trying to dismiss the other politician’s policy or action.

“I think we need to come away from that and work with each other for the good of the people, even if we have conflicting views.

“I would say I get on well with everyone. I have made no enemies and I would say that there are a lot of people I get along with even though we have very conflicting views.”

Mr Graham feels that the council is already working hard to help those in his constituency.

“People who are running for council will often say the council does nothing for the people here, and I don’t think that’s true at all,” he said.

“The councillors are doing a very good job here and they have had a lot to deal with, particularly with Covid and the energy-price crisis.”

He believes the DUP has a good team within the Ards and North Down Borough Council and feels they can deliver for their voters.

“I believe we have a good team of people in North Down. I’m running with Carl McClean, who described me as a friend and who became a colleague, and I’m content to be running with him in this area.

“I think that, between the two of us, we have a great deal of experience. We have a positive contribution to make for the whole of the Ards and North Down community, but particularly the people of the Holywood and Clandeboye constituency.”