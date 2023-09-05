Richard Bruton to stand down as Fine Gael TD at next general election

FORMER Cabinet minister Richard Bruton is to stand down as a Fine Gael TD at the next general election, the Irish Independent can reveal.

Mr Bruton is set to confirm his decision to the Fine Gael constituency organisation in Dublin Bay North later this evening.

There was no immediate response from Mr Bruton and Fine Gael did not respond to queries.

However, well-placed sources confirmed they expect Mr Bruton to announce his retirement from politics to local party members on Tuesday evening. He has already notified the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of his intention to do so.

In April, Mr Bruton refused to confirm if he would be standing again, telling the Irish Independent that it “remains to be seen”.

On This Day in History - September 5th

He is the latest in a string of Fine Gael TDs to announce they will not be standing at the next election leaving the party with a major challenge to find replacement candidates.A party grandee who served four different cabinets between 1994 and 2020, Mr Bruton (70) has been a TD in Dublin Bay North and its predecessor, Dublin North Central, since 1982.

He stood for the party leadership and lost against Enda Kenny in 2002 before unsuccessfully challenging the future taoiseach in 2010.

Despite being sacked by Mr Kenny as finance spokesperson that year, Mr Bruton was appointed by the new taoiseach as enterprise minister, where he had previously served in the mid-90s, in 2011.

He went on to serve as education and communications minister under Mr Kenny and later Mr Varadkar who did not reappoint him to cabinet when the current government was formed in 2020. Mr Bruton was subsequently elected as parliamentary party chairman in July of that year.

Former Dublin Lord Mayor and long-serving councillor Naoise Ó Muirí and Howth-Malahide councillor Aoibhinn Tormey are among those likely to be in contention to succeed Mr Bruton as the Fine Gael candidate or candidates for Dublin Bay North.

Mr Bruton’s announcement follows that of fellow former Fine Gael ministers David Stanton (Cork East), Michael Creed (Cork North-West), John Paul Phelan (Carlow-Kilkenny), Brendan Griffin (Kerry), and Joe McHugh (Donegal) who have all confirmed they are not standing at the next election.

Former housing minister Eoghan Murphy also resigned as a TD for Dublin Bay South in 2021 with Fine Gael failing to hold the seat in the subsequent by-election.

The futures of several other Fine Gael TDs are expected to be clarified in the coming weeks and months in the wake of the Electoral Commission’s redrawing of constituency boundaries which has added 14 new TDs to the next Dáil.

The Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll at the weekend showed Fine Gael polling at 21pc and projected to win 40 seats at the next election, five more than it won in 2020.