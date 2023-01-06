Revolting excrement attack on TDs an unacceptable new low that must be met with the full force of the law

THE throwing of separate bags of excrement at a minister of state and a TD at an open meeting in Galway marks a depressing low.

Anne Rabbitte of Fianna Fáil and Ciarán Cannon of Fine Gael were subjected to the vile attack, which gardaí are investigating.

While TDs, senators and councillors across the country are regularly subjected to the most horrendous abuse online, few of such cowards have the gall to display their stunted stupidity in public.

Recent attacks have at least stopped short of the deadly force deployed by unhinged assailants across the water, which saw the murders of MPs Jo Cox in 2016 and David Amess in 2021.

But a number of TDs do now have panic alarms at their desks in constituency offices – and indeed, politicians have been murdered here in the course of the Troubles, including Fine Gael Senator Billy Fox, slain by the Provisional IRA in 1974.

Nasty mail generally gets intercepted, but the financial collapse of more than a dozen years ago saw an upsurge in vandalism against constituency offices, including the spray painting of graffiti and outright break-in destruction.

More recently, some mobs thought they could picket the homes of politicians at night, chanting menacing messages and terrorising those inside and in neighbouring homes. Thankfully, a swift Garda crackdown has largely ended such numbskull manifestations.

But there has been bottle-throwing, egg-lobbing, stone-pelting and even the javelin-hurling of the national flag.

A man with a samurai sword once raced up the plinth, seemingly determined to hack at any famous face he came across — until subdued by ushers and gardaí.

Anecdotally, politicians confess to sometimes having dogs urged on them or leaflets scrunched up and chucked back in their faces.

It does happen – making the odd kissed baby that promptly vomits on their suit almost amusing.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar suffered an assault in September 2020 when filming a video in Merrion Square, Dublin.

A woman wearing a backpack marched up to him and launched the contents of her smoothie over his suit. She then ran off, but was subsequently tracked down by gardaí and was ultimately lucky to escape prosecution by the Director of Public Prosecutions because of her particular circumstances.



Another Fine Gael leader, Michael Noonan, twice suffered custard pie attacks by randomers in the course of the 2002 general election.

The first was the worst, leaving his face dripping as he dived back into the campaign bus. The woman who did it later said she would have attacked any of “the political party head honchos" and had previously planned an attack on Ray MacSharry.

In the same campaign, another woman threw a cream mixture at Bertie Ahern on a walkabout in Sligo Town.

Former Tánaiste Mary Harney had red paint thrown on her by another female, Éirigí councillor Louise Minihan, in 2010.

Ms Harney went ahead with a scheduled tree-planting in Dublin's Cherry Orchard, red hands wielding the spade, before seeking solvents.

Joan Burton had eggs thrown at her in Jobstown, which hit her coat, before she and a staffer endured the siege and rocking of their car.

It was a terrifying incident that Paul Murphy TD, later acquitted of false imprisonment, justified as a legitimate protest.

Naturally, most people know the difference between raising a grievance and inducing terror, humiliation or injury.

For others there are always the courts – where chuckers might find themselves having the book thrown at them. Poetic justice.