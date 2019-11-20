'Reviewing our best chance of holding seats' - FG used polling data in deselection of Maria Bailey as candidate - Taoiseach

Mr Varadkar has insisted that the party carried out a review of the constituency after the TD earlier raised questions about the manner of her removal as a general election candidate in Dún Laoghaire. In a letter to local party members, Ms Bailey questioned whether the review they had asked for had actually been carried out by the Fine Gael national executive.

Speaking in Zagreb, Mr Varadkar insisted he carried out a review along with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, who is leading the party's election preparations, and Fine Gael general secretary Tom Curran.

“That was done and it was done urgently by me and the director of organisation and the general secretary,” he said before confirming the party has polling data that confirmed the decision that was taken.

“It involved reviewing what our best chance of holding two seats in Dún Laoghaire was and obviously we've polling data that was done a few weeks ago, which would confirm the decision that we made.”

Mr Varadkar said the party’s constitution is very clear. “Our members voting at convention decide who are our candidates are and our executive council has the power to delete or add candidates based on my recommendation,” he said.

A Fine Gael source later said that a review was carried out involving consultation with the constituency’s election committee.

“All three candidates were offered meetings with the General Secretary and the Director of Elections as part of the review. Following that the Party Leader made a recommendation to the executive,” the source said.

Fine Gael added councillor Jennifer Carroll-MacNeill to the Dún Laoghaire ticket following Ms Bailey's removal. She will run alongside fellow councillor Barry Ward and Higher Education Minister Mary Mitchell-O'Connor.

Ms Bailey has written to Fine Gael member saying that the gave no reason for why he judged that her removal as a candidate was in the best interests of a the party.

She also questioned if a review of the Fine Gael ticket that had been requested by the constituency had been carried out by the National Executive.

The letter was dated last Monday.

Party members in Dun Laoghaire agreed to seek a review of the ticket during a meeting on October 31.

Its motion called for a review and "to make any changes necessary in order to improve our prospects in the forthcoming general election".

The motion did not mention Ms Bailey by name.

In her letter, seen by Independent.ie, Ms Bailey says she met Minister Paschal Donohoe and Fine Gael general secretary Tom Curran on November 13.

She says she was told that the proposal to deselect her had not been finalised but it was Mr Varadkar's intention to deselect her.

Ms Bailey says that at 5pm on November 14 she got a copy of a letter from Mr Varadkar to the chair of the Executive Council stating that he was proposing to delete her as a candidate under Fine Gael rules.

She said Mr Varadkar letter states: "I make this proposal because in my judgement, the best interests of the party are served by deleting Maria Bailey TD as a candidate for the next General Election."

Ms Bailey says: "There were no reasons given for this judgement."

Ms Bailey says that at no time in her meeting with Mr Donohoe and Mr Curran was she told that the basis of her deselection had been "changed from the Constituency motion to solely that of the Taoiseach's proposal."

She adds: "I am not aware whether the review requested by the Constituency was in fact carried out by the Executive Council."

Ms Bailey also says: "If such a review was conducted, I was not advised of any conclusions or the reason for any such conclusions."

She says she was not given an opportunity to address the Executive Council on the conclusions of any review.

Ms Bailey adds: "the Executive Council told me that the only matter before them was the proposal from the Taoiseach, so I must conclude that no review was carried out by them."

She ends the letter saying: "I appreciate that this has been a difficult time for you also, but it is very important to me that the record be corrected and that this be communicated to all members."

Online Editors