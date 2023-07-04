Review of RTÉ finances finds more barter accounts

RTÉ's focus is skewed when it thinks viewers are as obsessed with celebrities as it is

A review of the broadcaster's finances found more secret accounts similar to the one used to top up Ryan Tubridy's salary.

"RTÉ will provide comment and context regarding these barter accounts at tomorrow's Joint Oireachtas Committee meeting," an RTÉ spokesperson said tonight.

Current and former members of the RTE executive board are due before the Oireachtas Media Committee tomorrow.

The RTÉ board held an emergency meeting tonight where it was provided with an update on a Grant Thornton review into RTÉ’s finances.

This review has discovered that rather than one single barter account outside the remit of RTÉ's finance department, there were, in fact, several barter accounts - all outside the remit of the station's finance department.

The board was told that the cumulative figure spent through these accounts over a 10-year period was €1.25m - the same figure disclosed to the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee last week - however it has not been confirmed if this is completely accurate.

Meanwhile RTÉ told the Oireachtas Media Committee tonight that it was not able to provide details on expenditure on the Toy Show: The Musical due to “ongoing financial verification” and said these records will be supplied “as early as possible”.

Speaking tonight, Labour senator Marie Sherlock said that, following the latest revelation about further barter accounts, RTÉ must “put absolutely everything on the table tomorrow”.

“There can be no more drip feed of information from RTÉ. I would implore the senior management team to get all their ducks in a row before returning to the Oireachtas this week.

“There is now an existential threat to our national broadcaster, and we cannot allow it to implode on itself.

“News breaking this evening that at least one more barter account is in use in the organisation is shocking for the public and gut wrenching for workers at RTÉ who have fought with management for additional crews and resources.

“Every day something new is breaking from RTÉ. In order to safeguard its future, we need RTÉ to put absolutely everything on the table tomorrow.”

Meanwhile the Dáil heard earlier today that RTÉ stars Doireann Garrihy and Eoin McGee were paid substantial public funds by State bodies, even though they were already publicly funded.

TD Catherine Murphy, former co-leader of the Social Democrats, claimed in the Dáil that Garrihy was paid €20,000 by the publicly-funded Horse Racing Ireland to promote Cheltenham – “an event in another jurisdiction”.

Another RTÉ star, Eoin McGee, who wrote a book How To Be Good With Money, was paid €17,000 for his advice by the Competition And Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), she said.

Sinn Féin spokeswoman Imelda Munster TD says what has been revealed in recent times would “shame the most extravagant of Celtic Tiger excesses.”

These payments had been revealed to her through replies to parliamentary questions, she said.

“The situation indeed raised questions about how to be good with money,” she told a Dáil debate on the RTÉ finances scandal.

Ms Murphy also predicted there would be a lot more tickets and dinners revealed when the details of the barter account were published. RTÉ executives had not been honest with each other, she suggested.

The commercial director of RTÉ, Geraldine O’Leary, “had the choice to say no – instead she did what she was told by the Director General”, Ms Murphy said.

She raised a newspaper report that Ms O’Leary had been questioned internally within RTÉ about one payment “over a year ago”.

Fiann Fáil TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said a woman on an old age pension had told her that “we all struggle to pay our TV licences. As a granny I find it very hard when I hear these stories”.

Former chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness, said there had to be compellability, and he wondered why the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) had not been sent in to audit the monies that went into RTÉ.

The Government should be looking “outside the State for auditors that are not in any way compromised”, he said. All of the paperwork, including the contract with Renault, should be opened and made available for scrutiny, he said.

The audit committee and governance at Montrose had failed over 10 years, he said. “We need to do something extraordinary to rescue the reputation of RTÉ,” he added.

Getting information from RTÉ executives had been like “extracting teeth” at the PAC meeting last week, he said.

“What we should be looking at is who did the deal? Corruption starts at the top,” he said.

He wanted reform of the PAC, the strengthening of its powers, and the involvement of the C&AG. Until that was done, the message that was going out was one of lip-service, he said.

Patrick Costello of the Green Party said there should be “pay-caps for all” in RTÉ, so that everyone was treated fairly, a sentiment echoed by Sinn Féin Deputies.

Mairead Farrell TD said there was a concept within RTE “that only certain people were talented” and these deserved “very large sums of money.”

Colleague Ruairí Ó Murchú said it took “a fair bit of arm-twisting” before RTE put their hands up “to a certain extent” last week.

“The good news is that, after a number of years, this was brought to light. It looks like Renault events – at a figure of €47,000 -- also cost the taxpayer,” he said.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon said he would describe what happened as a fraud.

Referring to Media Minister Catherine Martin, he said her own “lack of curiosity” when first told of the situation also had to be questioned.

“We’re three months down the road,” he said, asking for clarification of what the minister had been told in March, and what questions she had asked.

Two reviews announced in ‘root and branch examination' of RTE

Meanwhile Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster said Ryan Tubridy, his agent Noel Kelly and former RTÉ director general Dee Forbes must “do the decent thing” and turn up to the Dáil’s Media Committee this week.

Ms Munster said that what had been revealed in recent times would “shame the most extravagant of Celtic Tiger excesses”.

The ask-no-questions mentality had destroyed the broadcaster’s relationship with the Oireachtas and the public, she said. Accountants Deloitte “missed the Ryan Tubridy payments for six years”, Ms Munster added.

The executive board’s arrogance and self-importance was striking, and its attitude to the rest of the staff was “let them eat cake”, she said.

The insider culture was rotten to the core and needed to be rooted out once and for all. “There has to be consequences for those involved, because if there isn’t, then nothing changes,” she said.

“We know that they deliberately concealed these payments…and deliberately concealed that the published earnings figures for their top presenter were false,” she added.

Brian Stanley, chairman of the PAC, said there needed to be public of all transactions involved in the €1.25m “slushfund” of the barter account.

There was something rotten in RTÉ’s relations with agents, he added. Minutes needed to be produced from an online meeting in which Mr Tubridy’s secret extra payments were signed off, he said.

When all Tubridy’s top-ups were added up they came to half a million euro, he claimed. Meanwhile people who paid their licence fees were struggling to make ends meet in the cost-of-living crisis.

He said a woman from Tullamore who had been wrongly arrested had been “hauled off to the Joy” (Mountjoy Prison) because she was €16 off the television licence fee, having accumulated more than €140 in stamps towards it.

Invitations will be sent this week to Mr Tubridy, Mr Kelly and Ms Forbes to attend PAC, along with three other former RTÉ officeholders, he said.

“They should do the decent thing and show up,” he said.

Sinn Féin TD John Brady said: “If I had a euro for every person who told me over the weekend they would not now pay their TV licence, I would be a very wealthy person indeed - and probably able to fund RTÉ.”

Addressing THE Dáil debate on the RTÉ scandal, Media Minister Catherine Martin said she was supportive of “independent and accountable” public broadcasting.

“All of this rests on trust. Trust between a national institution and the people of the country,” she said.

“The revelations of the last few days have been an absolute betrayal of that trust,” Ms Martin added.

The “glaring” governance failures that had come to light had led to her taking action in appointing twin external inquiries, she said.

Ms Martin said she had noted the comments on RTÉ economics correspondent Robert Shortt at committee last week that many in RTÉ were uncomfortable with the high earnings of presenters, especially at a time of falling commercial revenues.

“It is imperative that we get this right, and that we allow the reviews the time to do this properly,” she said.

She expected regular updates over the six months’ timeframe of the reviews, she said.

The forensic accountant, she was separately appointing, would be examining the barter account, she said.

The public and Oireachtas were owed openness and transparency, she said.

“I am confident that trust can restored if all those involve demonstrated the commitment to the truth and the public good that is at the heart of public service broadcasting,” he said.

Separately, a TD on the PAC said its probe into RTÉ has an “awful lot” of parallels with the Angela Kerins case.

The former Rehab chief executive is in a long-running quest for damages over her 2014 appearance before the PAC.

The PAC is in the middle of its probe into RTÉ finances and governance and has liaised extensively with Oireachtas lawyers.

The RTÉ executive board appeared before the committee last week and chair Mr Stanley has said he is “happy enough” TDs are on “safe legal ground”.

Committee member Paul McAuliffe said there are an “awful lot” of parallels with the Angela Kerins case.

“I think there’s an awful lot of, I suppose, parallels, with [the Angela Kerins] case and I think we in the committee are very, very mindful of that,” said the Fianna Fáil Dublin TD.

“But I think the three key differences on this occasion is remit, we’ve been given a very strong remit. I think in terms of mandate, I think the entire house of the Oireachtas has given us the powers to do that.

“In terms of the way that we’re operating in the committee, we’re doing it in a very fair manner, we have time for breaks. I think there’s a very fair exchange between people, it’s respectful.”

The PAC has had lawyers from the Office of Parliamentary Legal Advisers (OPLA) meet TDs to give legal advice.

“I’m happy enough that we’re on safe legal ground here and in fairness to the members of the committee, with all political persuasions, they have been diligent about this but they haven’t been restricted either in terms of their questioning,” said Mr Stanley.

The chair said the main differences between the probes in the PAC and the Media Committee is that the PAC will focus on finances and governance, whereas the Media Committee will also examine the future of public service broadcasting.

TDs have also raised compelling witnesses to come before the committee if they refuse invites.

This has been discussed with the OPLA and “senior civil servants”, with Mr Stanley saying he is “fairly confident” most witnesses can be compelled.

The committee is not currently planning to go to court over a legal note which the head of legal at RTÉ indicated last week received legal advice to not share.

The legal note was made by a lawyer during a Microsoft Teams meeting in May 2020 when an agreement was made for RTÉ to underwrite the Renault deal.

Mr Stanley said RTÉ should waive legal privilege and said he has not heard an explanation for the justification in not sharing the note.